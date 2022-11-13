Jump to content

Liveupdated1668367747

Mayweather vs Deji LIVE: Stream and latest updates from Tommy Fury fight before main event

Follow round-by-round updates as Mayweather and Deji go head to head in Dubai, with Tommy Fury in action on the undercard

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 13 November 2022 19:29
Comments
The Legend Of Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather makes a swift return to the ring as he takes on YouTube star Deji this evening, within two months of the boxing icon’s last outing.

Mayweather, who held world titles in numerous weight-classes in a glistening in-ring career, retired unbeaten in 2017 with a late TKO win against former UFC champion Conor McGregor. Since then, the American, 45, has competed exclusively in exhibition contests, stopping kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 and mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura this September, and going the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul last year and fellow ex-boxer Don Moore this May.

Next up for Mayweather is Deji, brother of fellow YouTube star KSI and the American’s least-qualified opponent yet, who takes on “Money” in Dubai this evening. Briton Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji) holds a losing boxing record but recently secured his first win, stopping fellow YouTuber Fousey in August. The 25-year-old will be out of his depth in Dubai but will look to make the most of the opportunity to box arguably the greatest fighter to ever grace the sport. On the undercard, Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – takes on Rolly Lambert in an exhibition bout, after the Briton’s scheduled pro clash with Paul Bamba fell through eight hours before it was set to take place.

Follow live updates from Mayweather vs Deji and Fury vs Lambert:

1668367620

Mayweather vs Deji LIVE

This is a brutal, back-and-forth bout, with plenty of ferocious body shots from both fighters in close.

Alex Pattle13 November 2022 19:27
1668367080

Mayweather vs Deji LIVE

Next up: up-and-comer J’hon Ingram faces kickboxer Koji Kouzi Tanaka.

Alex Pattle13 November 2022 19:18
1668366308

Mayweather vs Deji LIVE

Manzanilla will not emerge for Round 6! Herrera gets the TKO win!

A wise decision for Manzanilla not to continue, to be honest.

Alex Pattle13 November 2022 19:05
1668365617

Mayweather vs Deji LIVE

Herrera is just repeatedly hurting the overly aggressive Manzanilla with powerful counter shots.

Alex Pattle13 November 2022 18:53
1668365415

Mayweather vs Deji LIVE

Manzanilla slips – no knockdown, though one does soon follow!

He’s then punished for throwing a late shot off the clinch.

Alex Pattle13 November 2022 18:50
1668365170

Mayweather vs Deji LIVE

Herrera puts down Manzanilla with a short left hand in a first round in which both men get aggressive to chaotic levels.

Alex Pattle13 November 2022 18:46
1668364944

Mayweather vs Deji LIVE

Now we have a pro contest between Jadier Herrera and Franklin Manzanilla at featherweight.

Alex Pattle13 November 2022 18:42
1668364191

Mayweather vs Deji LIVE

Alex Pattle13 November 2022 18:29
1668364138

Mayweather vs Deji LIVE

Taylor seizes a mic and animatedly calls for a rematch with Tommy Fury.

Alex Pattle13 November 2022 18:28
1668364063

Mayweather vs Deji LIVE

Taylor is celebrating wildly after the final bell.

There’s no winner, as the fight was an exhibition, though the American clearly got the better of Fincham.

Credit to the Briton, though, for stepping in there and showing some promise.

Alex Pattle13 November 2022 18:27

