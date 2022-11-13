Mayweather vs Deji LIVE: Stream and latest updates from Tommy Fury fight before main event
Follow round-by-round updates as Mayweather and Deji go head to head in Dubai, with Tommy Fury in action on the undercard
Floyd Mayweather makes a swift return to the ring as he takes on YouTube star Deji this evening, within two months of the boxing icon’s last outing.
Mayweather, who held world titles in numerous weight-classes in a glistening in-ring career, retired unbeaten in 2017 with a late TKO win against former UFC champion Conor McGregor. Since then, the American, 45, has competed exclusively in exhibition contests, stopping kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 and mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura this September, and going the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul last year and fellow ex-boxer Don Moore this May.
Next up for Mayweather is Deji, brother of fellow YouTube star KSI and the American’s least-qualified opponent yet, who takes on “Money” in Dubai this evening. Briton Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji) holds a losing boxing record but recently secured his first win, stopping fellow YouTuber Fousey in August. The 25-year-old will be out of his depth in Dubai but will look to make the most of the opportunity to box arguably the greatest fighter to ever grace the sport. On the undercard, Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – takes on Rolly Lambert in an exhibition bout, after the Briton’s scheduled pro clash with Paul Bamba fell through eight hours before it was set to take place.
Follow live updates from Mayweather vs Deji and Fury vs Lambert:
Mayweather vs Deji LIVE
This is a brutal, back-and-forth bout, with plenty of ferocious body shots from both fighters in close.
Mayweather vs Deji LIVE
Next up: up-and-comer J’hon Ingram faces kickboxer Koji Kouzi Tanaka.
Mayweather vs Deji LIVE
Manzanilla will not emerge for Round 6! Herrera gets the TKO win!
A wise decision for Manzanilla not to continue, to be honest.
Mayweather vs Deji LIVE
Herrera is just repeatedly hurting the overly aggressive Manzanilla with powerful counter shots.
Mayweather vs Deji LIVE
Manzanilla slips – no knockdown, though one does soon follow!
He’s then punished for throwing a late shot off the clinch.
Mayweather vs Deji LIVE
Herrera puts down Manzanilla with a short left hand in a first round in which both men get aggressive to chaotic levels.
Mayweather vs Deji LIVE
Now we have a pro contest between Jadier Herrera and Franklin Manzanilla at featherweight.
Mayweather vs Deji LIVE
Mayweather vs Deji LIVE
Taylor seizes a mic and animatedly calls for a rematch with Tommy Fury.
Mayweather vs Deji LIVE
Taylor is celebrating wildly after the final bell.
There’s no winner, as the fight was an exhibition, though the American clearly got the better of Fincham.
Credit to the Briton, though, for stepping in there and showing some promise.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies