Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring this weekend as he faces Don Moore in an exhibition bout in Dubai.

The contest marks Mayweather’s third exhibition fight since retiring from professional boxing in 2017 after stopping UFC icon Conor McGregor.

Mayweather, 45, finished kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa at the end of 2018 and went the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul last summer.

Now the legend takes on fellow American Moore, 42, at the Etihad Arena. Moore is unbeaten at 18-0-1 but has not competed since 2016.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 14 May.

Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 9pm BST.

‘Dangerous’ Don Moore, 42, takes on Mayweather in Dubai ( ROQU Media / Global Titans)

How can I watch it?

The event will be streamed live exclusively on pay-per-view service LiveNOW.

The card will cost £14.99 ($18.59).

Fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore (exhibition)

Anderson Silva vs Bruno Machado (exhibition)

Badou Jack vs Hany Atiyo (cruiserweight)

Delfine Persoon vs Elhem Mekhaled (women’s super-featherweight)