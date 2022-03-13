Michael Conlan ‘conscious and stable’ in hospital after knockout by Leigh Wood

Michael Conlan was confirmed to be “conscious and stable” in hospital following his knockout defeat by Leigh Wood on Saturday night.

The Irish fighter challenged Wood for the WBA featherweight title in the champion’s hometown of Nottingham, and looked on course to dethrone the 33-year-old after knocking him down at the end of the first round.

Wood was able to get back to his feet and fought bravely for the remainder of the main-event contest, however, though Olympic bronze medalist Conlan seemed to be heading towards a points win.

But Wood scored a debatable knockdown in the 11th round, with Conlan believing he had simply slipped, before sending his challenger through the ropes in the 12th and final frame to secure the knockout victory.

Wild celebrations at the Nottingham Arena soon turned into muted ones, as paramedics treated Conlan at ringside and fitted the previously unbeaten fighter with an oxygen mask.

It was later revealed by broadcaster DAZN that Conlan had been taken to hospital in an ambulance, with Frank Smith – CEO of promotion Matchroom Boxing – confirming that the 30-year-old was “conscious and stable”.

Wood said after his victory: “I hope Michael’s alright. I can’t really celebrate yet until I know Michael’s alright. I just can’t get Mick off my mind.”

The result, which marked Wood’s first defence of his featherweight title, took the hometown fighter’s record to 26-2 (16 KOs), while Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) suffered the first defeat of his professional career.