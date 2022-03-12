Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and result tonight
Follow round-by-round updates of all the action at the Nottingham Arena
Leigh Wood will look to lean on home support at the Nottingham Arena this evening, as he puts his WBA featherweight title on the line against Ireland’s Michael Conlan.
The main-event fight represents Wood’s first defence of the title he won from Can Xu last July, while Conlan (16-0, 8 knockouts) became interim champion by securing a decision victory over TJ Doheny in August. Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) comes into this contest riding a two-fight win streak, having last suffered a loss in 2020, when he was on the wrong end of a majority decision against James Dickens. Both of his recent victories were achieved via TKO, however, so the 33-year-old will enter this weekend’s headline bout high on confidence.
This clash with the charismatic Conlan, 30, will represent a tough test for Wood, though, as the Olympic bronze medalist looks to win the biggest title of his pro career and remain undefeated. “I’m going to destroy you, beat you to a pulp in your home city,” Conlan told Wood at the weigh-in, with the Englishman calling his challenger a “skinny rat” in response. Follow round-by-round updates from Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan and all the undercard action at the Nottingham Arena, below.
Leigh Wood def. Michael Conlan via 12th-round TKO (1:25).
“Our thoughts of course are with Michael Conlan and his family,” says the ring announcer.
Paramedics are tending to Conlan at ringside.
The crowd are urged by the ring announcer to “clear the way for Michael Conlan”.
Wood and his team are asking the crowd to calm down. There’s genuine concern for Conlan here.
Round 12
It was a short left hook that put down Conlan!
What a fight this is, a real epic.
WOW! IT’S ALL OVER! WOOD SENDS CONLAN THROUGH THE ROPES IN THE FINAL ROUND! WHAT HAVE WE JUST SEEN?
Round 11
“You need this round!” Conlan’s corner bark, though most viewers would argue he is leading in any case.
Wood lands a right hook in the clinch. Conlan is boxing smartly, though, knowing his opponent needs a finish.
The Irishman is under pressure in any case but responds well with a number of massive left hands! How is Wood still standing and firing back accurately?!
AND NOW CONLAN GOES DOWN! The Irishman is saying he slipped! But it will count as a knockdown!
Round 10
Conlan is still fighting off the back foot but is doing so largely effectively.
He connects flush with a left hand. The fighters trade body shots.
Wood looks to be wincing a little, but somehow he fires back determinedly with a number of body hooks!
Now the champion finds a home for a spiteful right hook to the head! He’s picking his shots well!
This is probably Wood’s best work so far...
Round 9
Conlan keeps his right hand low and swings two big left hooks, both of which land.
Wood once more backs up Conlan against the ropes and thunders a right hook into his challenger’s ribs.
Both fighters are a little flat-footed now...
Wood eats a right hook well.
Round 8
This has been a brave showing from Wood, but he’s still been second best.
In any case, he pushes Conlan back and throws a spiteful hook to the body.
The pair tie up and are warned by the referee for getting a bit too physical.
A firm left hand lands for Conlan! But Wood comes back with another harsh right hook to the body!
This is so entertaining. Conlan finds a couple of effective shots at the very end of the round.
“Stay off the f***ing ropes!” is the call from the Irishman’s corner again.
Round 7
Wood is chasing Conlan somewhat now.
Conlan tries to counter with a left hook but catches the champion with his forearm instead.
Wood backs Conlan up against the ropes, but the Irishman responds well with hooks low and high, before spinning away.
Conlan is just not quite catching Wood at the right time, his punches not as effective as they could be.
A dramatic end to the round, with both men rolling shots and sending in hooks, and Conlan coming off slightly better.
Round 6
It seems it’s a cut to Wood’s eye, caused by an accidental clash of heads.
“Get off the f***ing ropes!” Conlan’s corner yell at him ahead of this round.
The Irishman takes the centre, but he’s forced back as Wood unleashes shots to the challenger’s body!
The Nottingham crowd likes that. Now the fighters tie up, with Wood catching Conlan with a short left hook as they separate.
Again Conlan is backed up against the ropes, and again Wood pours on punches, targeting the body of the Irishman.
Conlan returns fire with a series of body hooks, but Wood finds success upstairs as well.
