✕ Close Irish boxer Michael Conlan brands sport organisation AIBA 'cheats'

Leigh Wood will look to lean on home support at the Nottingham Arena this evening, as he puts his WBA featherweight title on the line against Ireland’s Michael Conlan.

The main-event fight represents Wood’s first defence of the title he won from Can Xu last July, while Conlan (16-0, 8 knockouts) became interim champion by securing a decision victory over TJ Doheny in August. Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) comes into this contest riding a two-fight win streak, having last suffered a loss in 2020, when he was on the wrong end of a majority decision against James Dickens. Both of his recent victories were achieved via TKO, however, so the 33-year-old will enter this weekend’s headline bout high on confidence.

This clash with the charismatic Conlan, 30, will represent a tough test for Wood, though, as the Olympic bronze medalist looks to win the biggest title of his pro career and remain undefeated. “I’m going to destroy you, beat you to a pulp in your home city,” Conlan told Wood at the weigh-in, with the Englishman calling his challenger a “skinny rat” in response. Follow round-by-round updates from Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan and all the undercard action at the Nottingham Arena, below.