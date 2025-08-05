Oleksandr Usyk’s ex-promoter delivers a damning verdict on potential Jake Paul fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk’s business partner and former promoter, Alex Krassyuk, has condemned a potential fight between the Ukrainian great and Jake Paul.

Krassyuk said that in this new world of crossover boxing, a fight with Paul is something that gets seriously discussed, but he appealed for it not to be in a boxing ring.

Krassyuk told World Boxing News : “This fight is widely discussed now, but it can’t be a boxing match as it is a homicide."

Paul has become an unlikely name in boxing, transitioning from a young YouTube star to a professional boxer, ranked in the top 15 of the WBA cruiserweight rankings.

He is coming off the two highest-profile wins of his career against a 58-year-old Mike Tyson and the former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

open image in gallery Boxing Paul vs. Paul ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved )

Despite his progress, Krassyuk said that even if the fight were under MMA rules, Paul would stand an equally small chance of survival, but sees the financial gain from the fight as attractive enough for the undisputed heavyweight champion to consider.

He said: “Even a cage fight does not leave chances for the young YouTuber. But money talks. And this event can generate some serious numbers.”

Usyk’s future has been uncertain since he made history and became a three-time undisputed champion , knocking out Daniel Dubois at Wembley on July 19 .

The WBO have ordered negotiations between him and the interim champion, Joseph Parker, but Usyk has nothing left to prove, and Krassyuk said he will encourage his friend to retire.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Krassyuk concluded: “I don’t see him fighting anymore, at least in boxing. He has proved it all, there’s nothing more to gain.

“For sure, there’re going to be some dossers around pushing him to the ring again.

“As a friend, I will do my best to convince him to retire.”

Watch Itauma vs Whyte live on DAZN

You can watch Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte live on DAZN on August 16. More information is available here.