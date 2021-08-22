Pacquiao vs Ugas LIVE: Stream, latest updates, how to watch online and undercard results
The legendary Filipino faces the Cuban for the WBA welterweight world title after Errol Spence Jr’s eye injury
Manny Pacquiao battles Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas for the WBA ‘super’ welterweight title with both the Filipino and Cuban weighing in under the 147-pound limit.
The 42-year-old, who has hinted this could be his final fight, tipped the scales at 146lbs, while Ugas was on the very limit at 147lbs, with Pacquiao eager to produce a scintillating display to generate momentum ahead of what fans hope will be a rescheduled fight with Errol Spence Jr. The American, who holds the IBF and WBC world titles, was ruled out of the fight with Pacquiao due to an eye injury, with Terence Crawford the other champion in the division in possession of the WBO strap.
Pacquiao stunned Keith Thurman in 2019 but the WBA stripped him of the WBA belt due to inactivity with Ugas promoted to 'super' champion, which is fuelling the former five-weight world champion here, despite the short notice to adapt his game plan to a new opponent: "I never take this fight lightly," said Pacquiao. Of course I don't want to be over confident for this fight, but I want to make sure that tomorrow night, we're going to have the victory and the fans will be happy. Tomorrow night I will do my best. I'll give my best to the fans and of course for my country. This fight will be dedicated to the Philippine people."
While Ugas is pumped to mix it with such a decorated fighter, admitting he will be “very emotional”: "Being in the ring with a legend like Manny Pacquiao, I have a lot of respect for him, so I'm very excited. But all respect is finished after we get in the ring tomorrow. I'm definitely very emotional and very excited for this opportunity, and I have the belt. Whoever wins tomorrow, gets the belt, but right now I'm the champion and I'm ready."
Follow live round-by-round updates from the main event, plus undercard results:
Pacquiao vs Ugas: Round one
Pacquiao immediately takes the front foot and sets the tone with an early flurry. He backs Ugas up onto the ropes and follows it with another barrage, with several punches landing. Ugas takes the shots well, though, and begins to settle by the end of the round, using his superior size and strength, and lands nice jabs to the head and body. A clear first round to the Filipino.
Pacquiao vs Ugas: First bell rings!
We are officially underway. Can Manny Pacquiao, at 42 years old, win yet another world title or will Yordenis Ugas clinch the most famous upset of his career?
Pacquiao vs Ugas: Eye of the Tiger
Pacquiao, the only fighter in history to become a world champion in four different decades, walks to the ring to The Eye of the Tiger, perhaps, for the final time in his glorious career.
Pacquiao vs Ugas: Fighters begin ring walks
Ugas walks first to the ring and the Cuban is all smiles, soaking in the occasion. There’s no question who the crowd are favouring here, though, and huge roars go up in a packed T-Mobile Arena as the Filipino leaves his dressing room.
Pacquiao vs Ugas: Doubts over bicep injury
Concern was raised at the weigh-in yesterday that Ugas is suffering from an injury to his left bicep. There did appear to be significant swelling on the Cuban’s arm and conspiracy theorists have pointed to the fact that the 35-year-old would hardly want to withdraw from a once in a lifetime opportunity and the huge purse that comes with it. Will it have an impact on the bout? We’ll find out very shortly.
Pacquiao vs Ugas: WBA title on the line
Pacquiao claimed the WBA welterweight title when he defeated Thurman, however, he was ultimately stripped of the belt due to inactivity. It’s now held by Ugas, who’s won his last three bouts since losing via split decision against Shawn Porter in March 2019, and it will be on the line tonight after both fighters comfortably made the 147lbs limit.
Pacquiao vs Ugas: Main event next
That draws an end to the undercard action. Next up, our main event. Manny Pacquiao, one of boxing’s true living legends, returns to the ring for the first time since defeating Keith Thurman Jr in July 2019.
Guerrero wins via unanimous decision
Guerrero wins a narrow unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the bout 96-94. That was probably the fair result, with the 38-year-old’s output snappier, particularly in the first half of the bout. At this stage of his career, though, another tilt at the top of the welterweight division would be a near-impossible and outright reckless aspiration.
Ortiz vs Guerrero: The final bell rings
The final bell rings and the bout is, somewhat mercifully, over. After a really exciting opening, the quality rapidly dipped as the energy drained from the two veterans and we’ll head to the judges scorecards.
Ortiz just on top in ninth round
Ortiz seems to have more life left in his legs in the ninth round, with Guerrero’s volume fading. Nothing lands of major note, though, with the punches scrappy and a lot of clinching. We’re heading into the tenth and final round now. It’s been a tricky one to judge and it could still come down to this final three minutes.
