Manny Pacquiao weighs-in before his fight against Yordenis Ugas (AFP)

Manny Pacquiao battles Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas for the WBA ‘super’ welterweight title with both the Filipino and Cuban weighing in under the 147-pound limit.

The 42-year-old, who has hinted this could be his final fight, tipped the scales at 146lbs, while Ugas was on the very limit at 147lbs, with Pacquiao eager to produce a scintillating display to generate momentum ahead of what fans hope will be a rescheduled fight with Errol Spence Jr. The American, who holds the IBF and WBC world titles, was ruled out of the fight with Pacquiao due to an eye injury, with Terence Crawford the other champion in the division in possession of the WBO strap.

Pacquiao stunned Keith Thurman in 2019 but the WBA stripped him of the WBA belt due to inactivity with Ugas promoted to 'super' champion, which is fuelling the former five-weight world champion here, despite the short notice to adapt his game plan to a new opponent: "I never take this fight lightly," said Pacquiao. Of course I don't want to be over confident for this fight, but I want to make sure that tomorrow night, we're going to have the victory and the fans will be happy. Tomorrow night I will do my best. I'll give my best to the fans and of course for my country. This fight will be dedicated to the Philippine people."

While Ugas is pumped to mix it with such a decorated fighter, admitting he will be “very emotional”: "Being in the ring with a legend like Manny Pacquiao, I have a lot of respect for him, so I'm very excited. But all respect is finished after we get in the ring tomorrow. I'm definitely very emotional and very excited for this opportunity, and I have the belt. Whoever wins tomorrow, gets the belt, but right now I'm the champion and I'm ready."

