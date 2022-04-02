Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch online tonight
Re-live round-by-round updates of all the action in Newcastle
Savannah Marshall retained her WBO middleweight title and moved a step closer to a seismic unification bout with Claressa Shields by knocking out Femke Hermans on Saturday.
Hartlepool fighter Marshall dropped her Belgian challenger in the final second of the third round, flooring Hermans with a short left hook to end the contest, retain her title and remain unbeaten at 12-0 with 10 knockouts. Marshall’s victory at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle was observed by Shields, the American watching on from the front row as Marshall handed Hermans the first stoppage loss of the Belgian’s career. Shields, meanwhile, previously went the distance with Hermans.
A unification bout between Marshall and unified champion Shields is now expected to take place this summer, with Boxxer chief Ben Shalom saying “late June, early July” is the target. Marshall told Sky Sports: “Claressa can’t handle my power. I believe I severely hurt Claressa.” Shields responded: “She’s gonna have trouble with me, and she’s definitely not gonna knock me out. Femke was able to make her miss, and I’m ten times faster than Femke, so what do you think I’m gonna do?”
Re-live updates from Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans and the event’s undercard, below.
“I think people need to understand that I’m the champion, I’ve got most of the belts.”
Shields suggests a more neutral UK venue, like London’s O2 Arena, if a fight with Marshall is to happen on these shores at all.
“We’re looking at late June, early July now,” says Boxxer chief Ben Shalom of a potential date for Marshall vs Shields.
Shields on Marshall:
“Congrats, that’s what she’s supposed to do. I said she would do that against Femke Hermans, but I’m not Femke.
“If that’s what I’ve got to look forward to, it’s gonna be a wipeout.
“I went the distance with Femke four years ago, early in my career.
“She’s gonna have trouble with me, and she’s definitely not gonna knock me out.
“She’s definitely not [the biggest women’s puncher]. Femke was able to make her miss, and I’m ten times faster than Femke, so what do you think I’m gonna do?”
Marshall tells Sky Sports: “I’m absolutely over the moon.
“Taking nothing away from Femke, I knew if I caught her I’d hurt her, [but] I didn’t think she’d go out like that.
“I never, ever go looking for knockouts, they just seem to find me.
“There’s no one else in the way between me and Claressa, it’s me and Claressa in the summer. It’s all down to pen and paper now.
“Claressa can’t handle my power. I believe I severely hurt Claressa. It’s gotta happen here in the north east.”
Savannah Marshall def. Femke Hermans via third-round knockout (3:00).
Shields applauds Marshall at ringside.
In the ring, Marshall and Hermans embrace.
Hermans had never been stopped before.
