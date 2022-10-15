Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1665863296

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall LIVE: Latest updates, undercard results and build-up tonight

Shields vs Marshall and Mayer vs Baumgardner make for a thrilling night of women’s boxing at The O2

Jack Rathborn
At The O2
Saturday 15 October 2022 20:48
Comments
Shields shows middle fingers to Marshall fans at London weigh-in

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall top the bill on a historic night for women’s boxing at The O2 in London.

An undisputed middleweight world champion will be crowned with a rivalry settled in the ring after a bitter war of words in the build-up.

“This is my third undisputed match. I’ve actually been here before. I’m super excited for tomorrow. I’m going to get the job done.

“Talking don’t win fights, boxing does. That’s why I’ve got 12 world titles and she’s got one. I’m a winner at all costs but I am going to drop Savannah Marshall tomorrow, I’m going to hurt her tomorrow and everybody who talks about all this punching power, it’s not going to mean nothing tomorrow. She’s got her little cheerleaders here. You’re going to be crying tomorrow.”

Follow for live updates, undercard results and build-up, analysis and reaction:

Recommended

1665863296

Shields vs Marshall undercard: Dubois vs Koleva

Up next: Lauren Price v Timea Belik

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Jack Rathborn15 October 2022 20:48
1665862747

Shields vs Marshall undercard: Dubois TKO5 Koleva

Some vicious shots from Dubois, target practice almost as she gets her head down and whips in single shots.

Koleva is digging in though, high risk stuff as we approach the end of the fifth.

It’s OVER! Dubois stops Koleva after stunning her in the corner, her knees bend and the referee is sluggish, watching on as another combinations pours in on the defenceless Bulgarian.

Impressive from Dubois!

Jack Rathborn15 October 2022 20:39
1665862550

Shields vs Marshall undercard: Dubois vs Koleva

Koleva is DOWN!

Dubois with a clubbing right and the Bulgarian must beat the count.

She beats the count and protests, the replays show it was more a combination of Dubois’ arm dragging her down.

Jack Rathborn15 October 2022 20:35
1665862381

Shields vs Marshall undercard: Dubois vs Koleva

This one is alive and both women throwing power shots without much care for defence.

Koleva’s corner urging her on, those lead straight rights as she tumbles forward.

One more lands on the bell to spark a loud roar in celebration from the Bulgarian’s corner.

Jack Rathborn15 October 2022 20:33
1665862091

Shields vs Marshall undercard: Dubois vs Koleva

Koleva trips and tumbles to the canvas, it’s recognised as a slip.

Dubois in and out, then a thudding left hook.

Heavy arsenal and swinging to the fences by Dubois.

Dubois getting in close and whipping rights to the body. This one has caught fire immediately.

Jack Rathborn15 October 2022 20:28
1665862025

Shields vs Marshall undercard: Dubois vs Koleva

Dubois leading with the right jab, there’s real snap in her work and jumping in and out of range.

Koleva hitting thin air!

Dubois now landing the jab flush, the crowd already loving this one.

A fun opener!

Jack Rathborn15 October 2022 20:27
1665861866

Shields vs Marshall undercard: Dubois vs Koleva

What a tremendous ovation for Caroline Dubois.

Her fight with Milena Koleva is about to get underway!

Jack Rathborn15 October 2022 20:24
1665861318

Shields vs Marshall undercard

Comfortable in the end, Artingstall takes it 60-54.

Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner later will be free to watch on YouTube.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Jack Rathborn15 October 2022 20:15
1665860790

Shields vs Marshall undercard: Artingstall vs Sakharov

Sixth and final round here and Artingstall now bringing in a lead uppercut to the party.

But Sakharov is game and happy to trade up, the French woman is giving a good account of herself late here.

A thudding right smacks off Sakharov’s mid-section. Artingstall enjoyed that one and goes back to the body again.

Sakharov better up close on the inside, but Artingstall now jumps out and keeps it in the mid-range. A comfortable victory surely for the Olympian...

Jack Rathborn15 October 2022 20:06
1665860433

Shields vs Marshall undercard: Artingstall vs Sakharov

Artingstall piles on the pressure, but the French fighter is displaying some chin as she slips away.

Artingstall throwing plenty and cruising here.

It could be a tough job to get Sakharov out of there.

Jack Rathborn15 October 2022 20:00

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in