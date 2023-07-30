Spence vs Crawford LIVE: Latest boxing fight updates and results tonight
Follow live updates from the undisputed-title fight in Las Vegas – a bout years in the making
Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford are squaring off in Las Vegas tonight, in one of the most-anticipated boxing matches in years.
The American southpaws, both unbeaten, clash to crown an undisputed welterweight champion in a bout that has been years in the making. Spence, 33, carries the WBC, WBA and IBF titles into the T-Mobile Arena, while Crawford, 35, holds the WBO belt.
Spence (28-0, 22 knockouts) last competed in April 2022, stopping Yordenis Ugas in the 10th round, while Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) most recently fought in December, beating David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO.
Spence told The Independent this week: “I definitely think it’s something that would’ve been hanging over our heads for our whole careers, if we didn’t make this fight happen. I feel like it’s definitely gonna be on another level. This is a super-fight, people have it as a 50-50 fight.” Meanwhile, Crawford said: “I’m already pound-for-pound No 1, I feel. In my eyes, a win over Errol would just put me as undisputed, pound-for-pound No 1 in everybody’s eyes. There would be no debate.”
Follow live updates and results from Spence vs Crawford and the undercard, below.
Spence vs Crawford LIVE – Cruz vs Cabrera
This has been an interesting fight. The American Cabrera seemed to have the measure of his opponent in the first couple of rounds, but the middle rounds were dominated by the Mexican Cruz, who unleashed some hammer blows. Cabrera hung in there, though, and he’s finishing confidently. Another positive round for the taller man Cabrera – Cruz seems tired – and there’s only one to go.
Spence vs Crawford LIVE – Cruz vs Cabrera
Cruz wanders back into the contest forgetting he has a towel on his head, and he’s called back to his corner to remove it. That’s another level of focus to be completely unaware. Cabrera decides to come forwards, sensing he might need to show the judges he can offer more than shuffling and jabbing from range. A tricky round to call – Cruz didn’t offer much.
At the bell, a roar goes up in the crowd as the camera trains on Errol Spence Jr waiting in the wings.
Spence vs Crawford LIVE – Cruz vs Cabrera
Cabrera bounces out of his corner and lands a good body shot early in round nine. He is hanging in well despite the barrage from the Pitbull. The face is bloodied though, and Cruz continues to be the main aggressor – yet another left hook gets through and does some damage. This fight is close going into the final three.
Spence vs Crawford LIVE – Cruz vs Cabrera
Cabrera wears a couple of violent left hooks early in round eight, but then comes a potentially important moment – having already been warned earlier in the fight, Cruz is docked a point by referee Thomas Taylor for using his head. It seems to infuriate Cruz, who unleashes hell in the final 30 seconds – Cabrera just about survives but he’s teetering.
Spence vs Crawford LIVE – Cruz vs Cabrera
Cruz lands another right hand over the top and then a series of body shots, and Cabrera’s hit-and-move tactics are failing to keep him safe. But as the round goes on, Cabrera comes forwards and probes much more positively, to the point where he might even have won the round. Even so, he takes a big left counter-hook which snaps back his head towards the bell.
After seven rounds, this one must be close on the scorecards.
Spence vs Crawford LIVE – Cruz vs Cabrera
Round six is a brutal one for Cabrera, who is absorbing some heavy punishment... up until the referee stops the fight to tie up some of his loose binding. He needed that little break, but it is hard to see how he gets back into this fight.
Spence vs Crawford LIVE – Cruz vs Cabrera
Isaac Cruz ups the tempo in rounds four and five, getting inside Cabrera’s rangey jab to land some solid blows. Cabrera’s nose is seeping with blood and he’s struggling to hand this change in pace.
Spence vs Crawford LIVE – Cruz vs Cabrera
The first two rounds of this one have been pretty cagey, with the taller Giovanni Cabrera – who looks more like a model than a boxer – dancing on tip toes around the edge of the ring, escaping the Pitbull’s dangerous hooks.
Cabrera has probably edged what we’ve seen so far, which isn’t much, and his trainer Freddie Roach is telling him as much.
Spence vs Crawford LIVE – Cruz vs Cabrera
The final fight tonight before the main event is Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera.
The Mexican 25-year-old Cruz took Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 12 rounds before defeat and victory here is likely to get another shot at Davis.
Spence vs Crawford LIVE
The build-up to this fight has been relatively good natured – the match-up does its own talking – and Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford left their press-conference crowd in laughter when they bickered over a ‘fishing’ analogy.
Spence Jr has a ‘big fish’ tattoo and has referred to himself as a shark throughout his career, something that Crawford tapped into during the second press conference for their long-awaited 29 July bout.
Crawford, 35, said on Wednesday (14 June): “I like to go fishing, everybody knows those are my hobbies. They’ve all been caught before, every last [opponent], and 29 July he’s gonna be caught, too. I’ve got a big enough hook for him, and I’m already reeling him in. I’m gonna put him on the bank, I’m gonna gut him, and I’m gonna filet him.”
Spence Jr, 33, replied: “Man, that’s [nonsense], he’s not catching me with no fishing pole. I’m the biggest. What would it look like catching Moby Dick with a fishing pole? Your a** better have a submarine.”
