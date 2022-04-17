Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and result tonight
Follow all the fallout from the main-event title fight
Errol Spence Jr added another welterweight title to his collection by stopping Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night.
Spence Jr, 32, retained the WBC and IBF belts at 147lbs while simultaneously taking his Cuban opponent’s WBA Super title. Prior to Saturday night’s main event, it had been 16 months since Spence Jr competed, with the American having beaten compatriot Danny Garcia via decision in December 2020 before going on to have surgery on his eye. That fight took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where this Saturday’s headline bout was also staged. The 35-year-old Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs), meanwhile, last fought in August, outpointing icon Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas.
The Cuban could not replicate that statement win, however, as he fell victim to Spence’s vicious and varied offence in front of a roaring Texas crowd. Though Ugas was spirited throughout, he began to wilt physically as the fight progressed. His best moment came with a one-two in the sixth round, when a distracted Spence expected the referee to retrieve his mouthguard. The punches sent the American staggering against the ropes, but Spence went on to produce his best work, causing Ugas’ right eye to swell significantly as the rounds passed by. Ultimately the injury led the official to call a stop to the action in the 10th round, ensuring a TKO victory for Spence Jr, the southpaw thus remaining unbeaten as he targets a unification clash with Terence Crawford.
Re-live round-by-round updates from Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas this evening.
For what it’s worth, Indy Sport had two rounds for Ugas: the first and the sixth.
Ugas says he could not see out of his right eye – which looks a real mess – but that he wanted to keep fighting.
Spence: “Everybody knows who I want next, I want Terence Crawford next.
“I’m gonna go over there and take his s***, too.
“Terence, I’m coming for that motherf*****g belt.”
Spence: “It means a lot, man, it means a lot fighting in my hometown in front of my friends and family.
“I didn’t have any doubts at all... I wanted somebody who was gonna bring the best out of me, and I knew Ugas would bring the best out of me.
“I felt my timing was a little off, but I knew I was gonna catch on late on in the rounds. I think I was a bit over-patient [at times].”
Spence discusses the moment in Round 6 when his mouthguard came out, saying it was a “rookie mistake” by him to stop fighting. He says he was lucid despite the subsequent shots from Ugas, though.
Errol Spence Jr def. Yordenis Ugas via 10th-round TKO (1:44).
Round 10
Spence with a series of light, teasing punches to lure in Ugas. Now heavier shots, to the body largely.
A huge uppercut to the body hurts Ugas, who backs up for some time...
The referee will check on his eye again...
And it’s all over!!! Ugas cannot go on, it is deemed! Spence gets the victory!
Round 9
Ugas’ activity level is way down now. It’s largely a matter of whether he will make it to the judges’ scorecards.
