Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

All you need to know about the main event and undercard

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 29 October 2022 18:15
Comments
Katie Taylor is undisputed lightweight champion

Katie Taylor is undisputed lightweight champion

(Getty Images)

Katie Taylor returns to the ring this weekend as she puts her status as undisputed lightweight champion on the line again.

The unbeaten Irishwoman takes on Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in a main-event bout at London’s Wembley Arena, with a win for Taylor potentially setting up a rematch against Amanda Serrano.

FOLLOW TAYLOR VS CARABAJAL LIVE: Latest fight updates and undercard results

Taylor, 36, edged past unified featherweight champion Serrano in April – in arguably the biggest women’s fight of all time – and the close contest left fans clamouring for a second clash between the pair.

First, however, Olympic gold medalist Taylor must overcome the unbeaten Carabajal, 32.

Here's all you need to know.

When is it?

Taylor vs Carabajal will take place on Saturday 29 October at Wembley Arena in London.

The main card is expected to begin at 6pm BST (10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET). Ring walks for the main event will likely take place at 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will be streamed live on DAZN. A subscription to the streaming service is available here at a monthly cost of £7.99.

Odds

Taylor – 1/33

Carabajal – 11/1

Draw – 33/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Katie Taylor (C) vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF lightweight titles)

Jordan Gill (C) vs Kiko Martinez (European featherweight titlle)

Gary Cully vs Jaouad Belmehdi (lightweight)

Mary Romero (C) vs Ellie Scotney (EBU European super-bantamweight title)

Johnny Fisher vs Alfonso Damiani (heavyweight)

John Hedges vs Ales Makovec (light-heavyweight)

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs Mickey Ellison (light-heavyweight)

Jordan Reynolds vs Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero (super-welterweight)

