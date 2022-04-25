Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will contest the biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing this Saturday, as Taylor puts her lightweight titles on the line at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The undisputed champion is unbeaten at 20-0 (6 knockouts) and previously held the WBO light-welterweight belt, while Serrano carries a professional record of 42-1-1 (30 KOs) into the main-event bout.

Puerto Rican Serrano is unified featherweight champion and has held titles across seven divisions, while Ireland’s Taylor also counts an Olympic gold medal among her many accolades.

YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul has been serving as Serrano’s promoter for this bout, working with 35-year-old Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Taylor vs Serrano takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday 30 April.

The ring walks are expected to take place at around 10pm local time (3am BST on Sunday 1 May).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air exclusively on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.

Odds

Taylor – 1/1

Serrano – 8/11

Draw – 14/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano – (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO women’s lightweight titles)

Jessie Vargas vs Liam Smith (super-welterweight)

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super-middleweight titles)

Austin Williams vs Chordale Booker (middleweight)

Galal Yafai vs Miguel Cartagena (flyweight)

Reshat Mati vs Joe Eli Hernandez (super-lightweight)

Khalil Coe vs William Langston (light-heavyweight)