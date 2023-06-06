Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

All that was visible of Teofimo Lopez was his left sleeve, the white of his jumper beaming in the dark. The orange flash of a street lamp splashed through the car, where the boxer reclined in the backseat. He leaned forward, easing his body out of the shadows. His face, however, remained obscured by the rear-view mirror. “One thing I love about my sport: I could kill a guy and get away with it.”

In the driver’s seat, Lopez Sr whipped his gaze from the road to his phone screen. His face cracked into a cackle. “You gotta edit that one!” he laughed, somewhat uneasily, aiming the request at Eddie Gomez on the other end of the call – on the other side of the split-screen. Gomez, best known as the host of Punsh Drunk Boxing, howled a laugh back down the line.

“No, you can’t edit that,” came the call from the backseat, street lamps now strobing against the shadows.

“Don’t edit that.”

It was on 17 October 2020 that Teofimo Lopez became a unified world champion. In the depths of lockdown, in a hollow hall inside MGM Grand Arena, in front of a lean crew of nameless masks, the American launched an oppressive offensive against Vasiliy Lomachenko. That offence was in fact suppressed as the fight wore on, but at the end of 12 rounds – having thrown 659 punches to the Ukrainian’s 321, and having just survived a foreboding comeback – Lopez would leave Las Vegas with Lomachenko’s titles, adding them to the one he had brought with him.

The result, a unanimous decision, surprised many. It surprised those who had predicted a customary win for a generational great; it surprised those who had witnessed Lomachenko fight back from the brink to threaten Lopez’s early lead. It did not, however, surprise either Teofimo Lopez in the building. The Brooklyn-born, 25-year-old Lopez – 23 at the time – had never doubted the outcome. Nor had his father. The pair have long walked a thin, fragile line between confidence and delusion, but Lopez Jr had never been beaten and they could not entertain the notion that any fighter would change that fact; not even Lomachenko.

As his father hoisted him aloft, a tearful Lopez Jr preached to a near-empty room that the result had been inevitable, even from his days as an Olympian representing Honduras in 2016. The fight was close, but for Lopez it was career-making. He was the youngest boxer to hold four belts at once in the history of the sport.

The problem for the American was that his next fight was equally close, but career-making for George Kambosos Jr. Lopez had touched the mat in Round 2, a shotgun right hand collapsing the champion to the canvas. Kambosos Jr, too, was forced to climb off the mat before all was said and done, toppled off balance and off his feet in Round 10. But it was the Australian who would have the world titles to show for his sacrifices across 36 minutes. What did Lopez have to show? Little more than bruises stamped over his eyes, highlighted by smeary circles of blood. Incredulous, the American began his celebrations anyway.

Lopez and George Kambosos Jr after their title fight in 2021 (Getty Images)

Somewhere inside, however, Lopez recognised that changes had to be made, even if he would never admit as much in words. And so the “Takeover”, beginning a fresh bid to become world champion, underwent a makeover.

***

Returning at 140lbs, kickstarting a pursuit of super-lightweight gold, Lopez took on Pedro Campa in August 2022. Lopez had won every round on each judge’s scorecard when, in Round 7, he quite literally danced into range. Bullying Campa with hooks and uppercuts as the Mexican offered few signs of response or escape, Lopez forced the stoppage. The simple vein of victory was a welcome one for Lopez after his back-to-back, brutal battles with Lomachenko and Kambosos.

The simplicity of such a win was short-lived, however, with his next bout proving surprisingly challenging and ushering in a concerning phase in Lopez’s still-young career. Sandor Martin, stepping in on short notice in December, fought through a broken nose – brought on by a clash of heads in the very first round – to drop Lopez twice, only to watch the win elude him in a moment of cliched boxing injustice. That was how most observers saw it, ESPN’s commentary team included. It was not, of course, how Lopez saw it, even though he was heard asking his team after the bout: “Bro, do I still have it, man? Do I still got it?”

Later, speaking to Punsh Drunk Boxing from the back of a car, moments after relishing in the thought that he might kill a man in the ring someday, Lopez said: “At the fighter meeting [before the bout], I dissed [analysts] Andre Ward and Timothy Bradley in front of ESPN’s production. [I dissed] all of them for all their affiliation and corruption that they do. And what happened? When I slipped with the first knockdown they called, what did Bradley say right away? ‘He’s hurt, he’s hurt.’”

Lopez won a controversial decision against Sandor Martin in December 2022 (Getty Images)

With residual resentment coursing through him, Lopez looked ahead to his next fight, June’s clash with WBO champion Josh Taylor – a man who has courted a few controversies in his time. “This is my last fight on ESPN,” Lopez said of his bout with the Scot. “This is why this fight means everything.

“If they want the black fighters, they can keep them.”

According to Lopez Sr, his son’s comment – which was cut from the interview but not before viewers had shared it on Twitter – was not racially motivated. Lopez Jr, for his part, has claimed that his words are often twisted. “I don’t apologise for any of the stuff that I say. If you ever take it wrong, then that’s on you, because I never take it to that extreme. I just speak a certain kind of way, strategically, on one specific thing. Others will turn my words and switch it around, and do what they gotta do to play with it.”

Perhaps, though, the words are simply twisted in essence. There is an irony to Lopez claiming that they are taken out of context while saying plainly: “I said it like it is. I want to kill Josh Taylor.”

Again speaking to Punsh Drunk Boxing, who are arguably enabling him at this point, Lopez said: “This is a kill-or-be-killed sport. I mean, someone [Kenneth Egano] just passed away; 6 May, a kid, 22 years old, passed away. [Still], I said it like it is: I want to kill Josh Taylor.

“What the f*** does that mean? People are like, ‘Well, let’s get back to boxing.’ I’m like, ‘That is boxing.’ This is what we sign up for. You’re gonna probably lose your life. If I’m gonna die in that ring, at least I died for something bigger than me and some integrity. I went out there like a warrior. Boxing is that, it’s: ‘You’re gonna die – maybe. You may die.’”

As much as Lopez seeks to add a noble sheen to these sentiments, they are troubling words – enough so to suggest that he may be a troubled young man. He is, of course, just that: young, with time to learn. Yet he is already a father, and as it stands, he is surrounded by people who seem content to watch him – and help him – sabotage himself.

Teofimo Lopez is treading a disturbing path through boxing. The concern is that no one seems to be putting him on the right track.