Tommy Fury returns to the ring this weekend looking to improve his case to fight Jake Paul on the YouTube star’s undercard for his fight against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

The brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and a former Love Island star, Fury is in the running to land the big fight against Paul at the end of 2021 or early next year.

That’s down to his two-fight contract with US broadcaster Showtime, aligning himself to Paul’s contractual obligation as he continues to put on pay-per-view events in high demand.

Fury’s opponent here is the unproven and unknown Anthony Taylor (0-1), meaning Showtime likely have a big plan for Fury in his second fight.

Beyond the action in the ring, Fury will likely have some choice words for Paul afterwards to resume the trash talk with the expectation that he will move on to 7-0 as a professional.

When and where is the fight?

The fight is set for Sunday, 29 August, and is scheduled to last eight rounds at is set at cruiserweight (with a weight limit imposed at 190 lbs).

The card is slated to start at 8pm ET (1am on Monday, 30 August in the UK).

Rocket Mortgage Field House will host the fight in Cleveland Ohio.

What time are the ring walks?

Fury vs Taylor is the fourth fight down the undercard, meaning Ivan Barancyhk vs. Montana Love, Daniel Dubois vs Juiseppe Cusumano and Amanda Serrano v Yamileth Mercado will follow this fight, according to Showtime’s running order. So we can realistically expect Fury to be in the ring at around 3am BST on Sunday morning (or 10pm Saturday local time).

How can I watch the fight and is there a live stream?

The fight will be on BT Sport Box Office in the UK the Ireland - costing £16.95 in the UK and €29.99 in Ireland.

The PPV main card will start at 12.30am on BT Sport Box Office. The fight can be accessed by BT TV, Virgin TV and Sky or online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App, which will enable fans to stream the fight online too.

Showtime Sports will broadcast the fight in the United States, with a streaming platform available. It’ll cost $59.99 in the United States.

PPV channel Main Event has the rights in Australia, with fans able to purchase through Foxtel and Kayo at $29.95.

Fury on Taylor

“Anthony, you ain’t going to be so pretty after the 29th mate - I’m going to smash all the front of your face clean in and that’s a promise.

“And after I’ve done you, you little Oompa Loompa, I’m coming for your best pal Jake Paul, because the both of you couldn’t beat him in the same night together.

“So, I look forward to seeing you on fight week because talk’s cheap, and I want you to say it to my face, and see how brave you are then. I’ll see you soon boys, take it easy.”

Taylor on Fury

“Don’t expect Tommy to be the next Tyson. They’re not cut from the same cloth if you know what I mean.

“I think he’s a disrespect to the sport. In my eyes and many people’s eyes, who understand boxing, he’s not a boxer, a boxer doesn’t fight guys with 10 wins and 126 losses. I can see if you’ve fought guys who are 1-1, 2-1, 3-3, 4-5, okay 7-4, I can see if you f**k those kinds of opponents with those records, then people can be like ‘okay, you’re actually not bad’.

“The only reason Tommy Fury is on this card or his name is even mentioned is because of Tyson.”

Paul vs Woodley undercard

Main event: Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano v Yamileth Mercado – for WBC, WBO and IBO World Featherweight titles

Daniel Dubois vs. Juiseppe Cusumano

Ivan Barancyhk vs. Montana Love

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

Charles Conwell v Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida