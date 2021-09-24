Tommy Fury confirmed he has turned down two offers to fight Jake Paul, saying that a million dollars is not “worth getting out of bed for”.

Rumours around whether the two would bout heated up as Paul defeated Tyron Woodley in August and Fury beat Anthony Taylor on the undercard. Paul has previously been accused of ducking the fight but Fury said the American has been in contact to try and hammer out the details.

The Love Island star said on social media: “I just wanted to come on here and address a few things that Jake Paul has been saying that I have denied two offers to fight him. That is true, as those offers weren’t even worth addressing, and now he has come out and said that he wants to give me a million to fight him and I just want to say this.

“To everybody out there, $1 million for a fight of this magnitude is not even worth getting out of bed for, this fight is going to gross millions and millions of pounds. I cannot walk down the street without anybody asking me when are you fighting Jake Paul? So until you want to make a serious offer and put it on the table, we can’t think about fighting pal.”

Despite the YouTuber turned boxer laying out offers, Fury believes he is still trying to avoid a fight with him.

“This is a very smart tactic in what he is doing,” the 22-year-old added. “It is used by a lot of fighters when they don’t want to fight somebody. It makes it out to the public that he has made plenty of offers, reached out to have the fight and I have turned it down and I don’t want the fight.

“But as I previously said, in boxing terms $1 million is nothing especially for a fight of this size. Tomorrow or tonight is soon enough to fight you get your figures up and we can talk.”