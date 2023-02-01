Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyson Fury has said his half-brother Tommy should stay in Saudi Arabia and become Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal trainer if he cannot beat Jake Paul this month.

Tommy Fury is scheduled to box Paul on 26 February after two previous failed attempts to make the fight, with the contest due to take place in Diriyah, 20 kilometres from Riyadh, where Ronaldo now plays for Al Nassr.

The football icon moved to the Saudi Arabian club in January after leaving Manchester United in November, and Tyson Fury joked that the Portuguese’s next career development may involve Tommy.

“He can become Cristiano Ronaldo’s best pal and become a PT [personal trainer] for Ronaldo in Saudi,” Tyson told Joe.

Speaking to Queensberry Promotions, the WBC heavyweight champion added: “I don’t think [Tommmy] will end Jake Paul’s boxing career, because his brother Logan Paul has only had one win out of three fights or something like that, and he could probably still fight somebody and make $5million or something.

“They can make a lot of money out of it. For them, it’s not about winning or losing. Whatever he wants to do, if he wants to do a downhill ski-slope fight, his followers on YouTube will follow him. Wheareas Tommy, if he loses to Jake Paul, it’ll probably be the end of Tommy’s career.

“I think [all the pressure is on Tommy], I definitely think so. Tommy’s come from a fighting family, and he’s an 8-0 professional boxer. Jake Paul’s a YouTube person, and he’s had six or seven fights against MMA guys.

YouTube star Jake Paul is 6-0 in professional boxing (Getty Images)

“I think the pressure’s on T, but I think it should be. He should be able to thrive under that pressure.”

Tommy Fury last boxed in April, outpointing Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson’s heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, Paul moved to 6-0 by beating UFC legend Anderson Silva on points in October.