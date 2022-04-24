Jake Paul has played down Tommy Fury’s most recent victory in the boxing ring, telling the Briton: “No one gives a f***.”

YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer, while former Love Island contestant Fury moved to 8-0 with his points win against Daniel Bocianski on Saturday night – on the undercard of his half-brother, heavyweight champion Tyson.

American Paul and Fury were scheduled to box one another in December, but the Briton withdrew on short notice due to illness and injury. Paul instead fought former UFC champion Tyron Woodley for the second time, knocking out his compatriot in the sixth round.

While Fury called on Paul to face him at a later date, the YouTuber dismissed the suggestion. And Paul, 25, is seemingly still apathetic to the idea of boxing Fury, 2

Paul told MMA journalist Ariel Helwani: “Congrats [to Fury] on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full.

“When Tommy fights no one gives a f***. And that’s in his home country.”

Fury fought at London’s Wembley Stadium, where 94,000 fans watched his half-brother Tyson knock out Dillian Whyte in the main event.

With that result, Tyson Fury retained the WBC heavyweight title. The 33-year-old had claimed beforehand that he would retire after the fight, and he has now admitted that he may follow through on that plan.