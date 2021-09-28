Tyson Fury’s reaction to Anthony Joshua defeat revealed by promoter Frank Warren

Promoter Frank Warren has revealed how Tyson Fury reacted to Anthony Joshua’s second professional defeat on Saturday night.

Joshua, who looked set to face Fury in an undisputed clash last summer before the fight fell through, lost his three world titles to Oleksandr Usyk as the Ukrainian claimed a unanimous decision victory.

And Fury, who is defending his WBC title against Deontay Wilder on October 9, spoke to his promoter Warren after watching his fellow Briton’s devastating result.

Speaking to talkSPORT after the fight, Warren said: “He [Joshua] just wasn’t doing what you’d think a bigger guy would do.

“I spoke to Tyson during the fight and we were both of the same opinion. All Tyson could see was a massive big fight going down the drain, which is what happened.”

Warren was also baffled by the tactics Joshua decided to employ on the night as he attempted to stand and box with Usyk rather than use his natural physical advantages.

“You would’ve thought the bigger man would have imposed himself,” he added. “He just did not do it and didn’t do it in any part of the fight. Not in any part of that fight was he dominant.

“All Usyk was doing was just totally outboxing him… I said to Tyson, ‘Can you imagine if you were in there with him, how long that would’ve lasted?’

“Tyson’s got as fast hands as Usyk’s got, as good a boxing brain as Usyk’s got and as good footwork as Usyk’s got. But he’s a bigger puncher and he’s got a better chin.”

Usyk and Joshua are now expected to rematch in the early part of next year as the Brit looks to reclaim the belts he lost at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.