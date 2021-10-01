Tyson Fury ‘doesn’t look ready’ for Deontay Wilder, claims Eddie Hearn

Tyson Fury “doesn’t look ready” for his upcoming heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder, rival promoter Eddie Hearn has claimed.

Fury defends his WBC title against Wilder on Saturday 9 October in Las Vegas, in the third meeting between the pair.

It’s Fury’s first fight since he secured a seventh-round stoppage against Wilder in February 2020 and the bout was postponed from its original date in July after the ‘Gypsy King’ tested positive for Covid-19.

It was thought that if Fury defeated Wilder it would set up the long-awaited all-British unification fight against Anthony Joshua but those plans were scuppered after Oleksandr Usyk secured a unanimous decision in their contest last weekend.

And while Joshua’s promoter Hearn maintains that Fury remains the favourite to defeat Wilder, he has warned that there could be another shock on the horizon if Fury is not at peak condition.

“Tyson Fury doesn’t look ready, in my opinion,” Hearn told Boxing Social. “I still think he’ll win comfortably, but it does throw in the likelihood of a mistake happening.

“If you make a mistake against Deontay Wilder, it could cost you the fight. He’s very dangerous.

“I don’t see him [Fury] losing a round, but it doesn’t really matter. One mistake, and it can be over.

“I generally hope he wins because I want the WBC to order the mandatory of Fury – [Dillian] Whyte,” Hearn said.

Fury claims he is planning to weigh-in at a career-heaviest weight for his title defence, although the 33-year-old has admitted his preparations for the fight have been disrupted.

As well as testing positive for Covid-19, Fury took time off from his training camp in August when his newborn daughter suffered health complications after her birth which saw her in intensive care.