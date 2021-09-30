Tyson Fury plans to weigh in at career heaviest weight for Deontay Wilder fight

Tyson Fury maintained he plans to weigh-in at a career-heaviest weight for his trilogy clash with Deontay Wilder on 9 October.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury faces Wilder for the third time in Las Vegas next Saturday, in what is his first fight since defeating the American in February 2020.

The ‘Gypsy King’, who weighed-in at 273 pounds for his seventh-round TKO of Wilder last time out, claimed in July he wanted to tip the scales at 300 pounds for his heavyweight title defence.

Fury, 33, has since tested positive for Covid-19, which forced the fight to be rescheduled to next weekend, while the Briton also took time off from his training camp when his newborn daughter was in intensive care in August.

But speaking at a press conference ahead of his upcoming fight with Wilder, Fury said he was still “working on” his weight as he eyes a career-record figure against Wilder.

“I’ve been working on it,” Fury said. “I had Covid. I had a month off with me baby that was unwell.

“Eating all that stuff takes a lot. I don’t know if I’m going to be at me career heaviest, but giving it me best, best shot. Don’t worry about that. But I am certainly over 270 pounds right now.”

Fury’s career-heaviest weight came on his return to the boxing ring following a 31-month layoff in June 2018, when he weighed-in at 276 pounds for his defeat of Sefer Seferi.

Fury also opened up on Anthony Joshua’s defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, a result which all but delays the prospect of a unification bout between the British rivals.

“Was I absolutely wounded that he won? Yes I was. I was hoping Joshua could win the fight, but he couldn’t – and that’s none of my business,” he said.

“The only thing I’m bothered about is beating Deontay Wilder, and that’s the most dangerous heavyweight out there.

“In my opinion, Wilder beats Joshua, Usyk, all the rest of the division, comfortable – but he cannot beat me.”