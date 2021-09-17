John Fury has predicted his son Tyson Fury will retire Deontay Wilder after their third world heavyweight title fight and has promised “blood and injuries”.

The Briton defends his WBC title on 9 October in Las Vegas, looking to finally settle the score after his brutal knockout victory in the rematch last year.

After Wilder triggered his rematch clause following a legal battle, Fury’s plans to fight Anthony Joshua to crown the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world were scuppered.

And his father is adamant Wilder will be forced into retirement by another emphatic defeat to complete the trilogy of fights between the heavyweights.

“Tyson will send him into retirement this time,” John Fury said on the The Heavyweight Debate on BT Sport Boxing’s YouTube channel. “He’ll never box after this, he’s going get beat to pieces, smashed to pieces.

“Deontay Wilder this time, how can two wrongs produce a champion? Deontay Wilder, he’s all wrong now, [new trainer] Malik Scott is all wrong. Where are they going to get a win from?

“He got humiliated last time, let the whole of America down, Tyson smashed him to pieces. He’s lucky to be boxing Tyson again for a third time. He doesn’t deserve it, after that last performance, it should have been him and AJ.

“This man is just a bump in the road. We’ve got the antidote for him, which I can’t discuss on camera, because we’re going to execute it on the night and that will be the end of Deontay Wilder.

“People who like blood and snot everywhere, and injuries, they’re going to have a right night, believe me, as he’s going to get it proper.

“I want him to cop it for what he’s been saying about discrediting my son’s achievements and all that. Move on, deal with this bum, because that’s what he is, a bum.

“A one-trick pony, a big right hand, he’s got nothing, he’s got no bodily strength, legs worse than mine.

“I’ve got better legs myself at 55 years old. He’s got nothing to beat Tyson with, only if Tyson was to sleep on the job and that’s not happening.”

