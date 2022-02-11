Tyson Fury shows off speed ahead of Dillian Whyte fight

Footage has emerged of Tyson Fury training ahead of his expected clash with Dillian Whyte this April, with the “Gypsy King” looking sharp despite not having officially begun a camp yet.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury has been ordered to defend his belt against mandatory challenger and interim title holder Whyte, with an April date at a UK venue set to be announced soon.

On Friday, Fury said at a press conference for his new energy drink Furocity that he had not started a training camp for the fight against fellow Briton Whyte – but added that he has been training every day anyway.

And Box IQ, a boxing gym in Dubai, confirmed as much by sharing footage of Fury hitting pads this week.

In a clip posted on the gym’s Instagram page, Fury can be seen showing off quick reflexes and firing off rapid punches.

The caption to the video read: “A man with a dream that became reality, forever grateful and honored for the opportunity to be able to hold pads for the one and only @gypsyking101.

“After 15 rounds body sparring with @joeboxerparker@rocky_fielding@deanwow@daryllhall@_kai_richmond tyson jumped on the pads at the end, this man is a machine!

“Thanks for coming down to the gym a day we’ll never forget.”

At his London press conference on Friday, the 33-year-old Fury said: “I’ve not been told about the venue or an accurate date yet, I think that news is to follow soon.

“I think [promoters] Frank [Warren] and Bob [Arum] are working hard behind the scenes to get a massive venue nailed down.

“I’m happy to be home and to put on a show for everybody. I believe it’ll be the biggest sporting event in boxing that this country’s ever seen. It’s definitely gonna be in the UK. That’s for sure, there’s no ‘assuming’ about it.”