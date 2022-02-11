Tyson Fury shows off speed ahead of Dillian Whyte fight
The WBC heavyweight champion trained in Dubai as an announcement around his next bout looms
Footage has emerged of Tyson Fury training ahead of his expected clash with Dillian Whyte this April, with the “Gypsy King” looking sharp despite not having officially begun a camp yet.
WBC heavyweight champion Fury has been ordered to defend his belt against mandatory challenger and interim title holder Whyte, with an April date at a UK venue set to be announced soon.
On Friday, Fury said at a press conference for his new energy drink Furocity that he had not started a training camp for the fight against fellow Briton Whyte – but added that he has been training every day anyway.
And Box IQ, a boxing gym in Dubai, confirmed as much by sharing footage of Fury hitting pads this week.
In a clip posted on the gym’s Instagram page, Fury can be seen showing off quick reflexes and firing off rapid punches.
The caption to the video read: “A man with a dream that became reality, forever grateful and honored for the opportunity to be able to hold pads for the one and only @gypsyking101.
“After 15 rounds body sparring with @joeboxerparker@rocky_fielding@deanwow@daryllhall@_kai_richmond tyson jumped on the pads at the end, this man is a machine!
“Thanks for coming down to the gym a day we’ll never forget.”
At his London press conference on Friday, the 33-year-old Fury said: “I’ve not been told about the venue or an accurate date yet, I think that news is to follow soon.
“I think [promoters] Frank [Warren] and Bob [Arum] are working hard behind the scenes to get a massive venue nailed down.
“I’m happy to be home and to put on a show for everybody. I believe it’ll be the biggest sporting event in boxing that this country’s ever seen. It’s definitely gonna be in the UK. That’s for sure, there’s no ‘assuming’ about it.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies