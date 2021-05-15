Nick Diaz and Tyson Fury trained in the gym together as the American seeks a return to UFC. Videos posted on social media showed WBC heavyweight champion Fury training with Diaz – the older brother of Nate Diaz – who hasn’t competed since fighting Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC 183 in January 2015.

The fight was declared a no contest after both fighters failed drug tests, with Diaz suffering a five-year suspension for marijuana use. His ban was reduced to 18 months, but Diaz was also suspended for failing to report on his whereabouts on three occasions. The 37-year-old is yet to return to the octagon.

Diaz’s manager thought his client would return in 2021, but UFC president Dana White told ESPN recently that he doesn’t feel the American truly has the desire to return to competitive fighting. After the training session had concluded, Fury sent a message to White as the Brit used Instagram to urge the UFC president to book Diaz’s return.

“[Diaz] is in the gym with the Gypsy King. He’s absolutely smashing it, in tremendous shape. He’s ready. Make the fight, Dana. Make the fight.”

When asked about Diaz’s potential return by ESPN, White questioned the American’s genuine desire to return to UFC. “We got together, we had a great conversation, talked about a possible comeback for him, I just don’t know. We’ll see how it plays out this summer and the rest of this year.

“I talk to hungry, young savages that want to break into the top ten, become world champions, all that stuff. Nick Diaz has done it all, seen it all. He’s been in big fights. I just don’t see that in him when I talk to him.”

Although it is yet to be officially announced, it appears there is a date for the highly anticipated fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight title on 14 August. The fight is set to take place in Saudi Arabia.