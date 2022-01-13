Tyson Fury has been accused of “living in a glass house” by Wladimir Klitschko after the WBC heavyweight world champion labelled Oleksandr Usyk “a little steroid man”.

A war of words has developed between Fury and British rival Anthony Joshua, who dropped his three world titles to the Ukrainian at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.

A future fight with Usyk to decide the undisputed world champion will have to wait until at least the second half of 2022 with Joshua set to rematch Usyk after activating his rematch clause.

And with Fury primed to defend his title against Dillian Whyte, the Gypsy King has taken aim at both rivals.

“You’ve let a little steroid man come up from middleweight and sit above you and take all your belts,” Fury said of Joshua and Usyk.

“It will take a real British Lancaster bomber like me to go and relieve the useless little… get the belts and get them back to Britain.”

Klitschko then leaped to the defence of his countryman, calling Fury a “hypocrite”.

He added: “You live in a glass house, and someone needs to take away your stones. Wasn’t long ago before our fight where you ACTUALLY tested positive. Anyone can Google it. Keep it classy!!!”

Fury could not resist hitting back at his former rival either, having triumphed over 12 rounds in Dusseldorf in 2015.

He replied to Klitschko: “Pity that someone can’t be you as you could even land a shot in 12 rounds bum.

“And now Grandad time has taken you away! Usyk and you together could never beat a man like me.”