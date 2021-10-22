Tyson Fury’s trainer opens up on trying to follow in footsteps of legendary uncle

Tyson Fury’s trainer Sugarhill Steward says it “means a lot to him” to continue his uncle Emanuel’s boxing legacy.

Emanuel was a boxer turned trainer and worked with the likes of Thomas Hearns, Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko before he passed away in 2012.

Steward has followed in his relative’s footsteps as he has led Fury to two WBC title wins over Deontay Wilder and will continue as the British boxer’s trainer for the forseeable future. He has spoken about the legacy he is continuing.

“The genes and the bloodline? It really does mean something sometimes,” he told Sky Sports. “He was like my father. Emanuel was the positive male role model in my life.

“He not only taught fighters to be world champions but he also taught me to be what I am... He was so intelligent. He saw things that other people didn’t see. He saw things in people that they didn’t see in themselves.

“I am carrying on his legacy which means a lot to me.”

Steward will now look to take Fury to his next fight which is thought to be against Dillian Whyte as Oleksandr Usyk is contractually obliged to box Anthony Joshua again.

The fight that most want to see is Fury v Joshua but Steward added he and Fury don’t discuss specific boxers they want to fight.

“We don’t talk about a specific person. We want whoever the best is. Everybody has it in their head to be an all-time great.”