Tyson Fury planning to ‘cheat’ again in rematch, Deontay Wilder claims

Deontay Wilder believes Tyson Fury will try to “cheat” in their upcoming heavyweight world title fight on Saturday.

The American has accused Fury of cheating in their last meeting and stood by his remarks before alleging that the ‘Gypsy King’ will come up with a “masterplan” for the Las Vegas bout.

Fury defeated Wilder via seventh-round knockout in February 2020 with the ‘Bronze Bomber’ claiming afterwards that the Briton had tampered with his gloves and was fighting with his fists in an “improper position”.

Wilder then posted a video on social media in November last year accusing Fury of fighting with an “egg-weight sized object” in his gloves. Fury’s camp have denied all of Wilder’s claims.

WBC champion Fury was set to face Anthony Joshua in a unification bout before he was ordered to face Wilder for a third time earlier this year. The pair were scheduled to face in July but that bout was postponed after Fury contracted Covid-19, which Wilder has also accused Fury of faking.

When asked about his previous allegations ahead of Saturday’s world championship bout, Wilder said of Fury: “You think he ain’t gonna try to cheat this time? Oh they’re thinking, they’re coming up with a masterplan.”

Wilder, who sacked his trainer following his defeat to Fury, also blamed a heavy costume for he wore for the ring walk for the seventh-round stoppage and disputed the result.

He added: “My thing to him – man, you couldn’t even get me out on loaded gloves and the conditions I was under. You couldn’t knock me out, you didn’t knock me out.”