Oleksandr Usyk defends the unified heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois tonight, as the pair square off in Poland.

Thousands of Ukrainian fans are expected to be present in Wroclaw, where Usyk looks to stay unbeaten and hang on to the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts. Usyk, 36, took the titles from Anthony Joshua in 2021 before outpointing the Briton again last August to retain the gold.

The southpaw faces another British heavyweight tonight, as 25-year-old Dubois seeks to upset the odds in his toughest test yet. The heavy-handed challenger, fittingly nicknamed “Dynamite”, has achieved 18 of his 19 wins via knockout, and his sole defeat came at the hands of Joe Joyce three years ago.

Can Usyk move a step closer to a much-anticipated clash with Tyson Fury – a fight to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over two decades? Or will he fall at the hands of underdog Dubois? Follow live updates and results from Usyk vs Dubois and all undercard fights, below.