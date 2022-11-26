Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dillian Whyte is out to bounce back from a devastating defeat as he fights Jermaine Franklin in London tonight (Saturday 26 November).

Whyte will face unbeaten American Franklin at Wembley Arena, just footsteps away from the stadium in which the Briton was knocked out by compatriot Tyson Fury in April.

That loss saw Whyte fail to capture the WBC heavyweight belt, and the road back to a world title shot will feel long for the 34-year-old.

That road begins against 29-year-old Franklin here, however, and it could take in a rematch with old foe Anthony Joshua, who promoter Eddie Hearn has said is “pretty much nailed on” to fight the winner of tonight’s main event. Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Whyte vs Franklin takes place at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday 26 November.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event expected to take place at 11pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The fight card will air live on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here for a monthly cost of £7.99.

Odds

Whyte weighed in half-a-stone lighter than Franklin (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Whyte – 1/14

Franklin – 6/1

Draw – 30/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight)

Fabio Wardley vs Nathan Gorman (vacant British heavyweight title)

Pat McCormack vs Christian Nicols Andino (welterweight)

Sandy Ryan vs Anahi Ester Sanchez (women’s super lightweight)

Cheavon Clarke vs Jose Gregorio Ulrich (cruiserweight)

Mark Dickinson vs Gideon Onyenani (middleweight)

George Liddard vs Nikola Matic (middleweight)

Thomas Carty vs Pavio Krolenko (heavyweight)