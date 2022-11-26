Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin time: When do ring walks start ahead of fight tonight?

All you need to know as the British heavyweight faces the unbeaten American

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 26 November 2022 18:06
Comments
<p>Dillian Whyte will give up almost half-a-stone to Jermaine Franklin (Steven Paston/PA)</p>

Dillian Whyte will give up almost half-a-stone to Jermaine Franklin (Steven Paston/PA)

(PA Wire)

Dillian Whyte is back in action as he goes head to head with Jermaine Franklin this evening (Saturday 26 November).

Having lost to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium in April, Whyte looks to get back to winning ways as he faces unbeaten American Franklin at Wembley Arena.

FOLLOW LIVE: Whyte vs Franklin – latest fight updates

Briton Whyte’s knockout defeat by compatriot Fury was the third of his professional career, with one of the other two having come against Anthony Joshua, who could await the winner of tonight’s main event.

Whyte, 34, has said he would relish a rematch with his old rival, while such a match-up would see 29-year-old Franklin’s profile swell immensely. Here’s all you need to know.

Recommended

When is it?

Whyte vs Franklin takes place at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday 26 November.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event expected to take place at 11pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The fight card will air live on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here for a monthly cost of £7.99.

Odds

Whyte (left) and Franklin square off in England and USA shirts around the nations’ World Cup clash

(PA)

Whyte – 1/14

Franklin – 6/1

Draw – 30/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight)

Fabio Wardley vs Nathan Gorman (vacant British heavyweight title)

Pat McCormack vs Christian Nicols Andino (welterweight)

Sandy Ryan vs Anahi Ester Sanchez (women’s super lightweight)

Cheavon Clarke vs Jose Gregorio Ulrich (cruiserweight)

Mark Dickinson vs Gideon Onyenani (middleweight)

Recommended

George Liddard vs Nikola Matic (middleweight)

Thomas Carty vs Pavio Krolenko (heavyweight)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in