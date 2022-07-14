Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Five of Britain’s medal hopes at World Championships in Oregon

Dina Asher-Smith will lead the charge at Hayward Field.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 14 July 2022 12:00
Keely Hodgkinson is one of Great Britain’s medal hopes in Eugene (Martin Rickett/PA)
Keely Hodgkinson is one of Great Britain’s medal hopes in Eugene (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

The World Championships begin in Eugene on Friday with Great Britain’s track and field stars aiming to make their mark on the global stage.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five of Britain’s medal hopes in Oregon.

Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith is out to defend her 200m title. (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

An obvious choice but the defending 200m champion is one of the poster girls of the British team.

Recommended

She faces a battle to retain the title she won in Doha with Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson on form, while improving on the 100m silver from three years ago will also be a tall order. The 26-year-old has hinted she has something up her sleeve, though after last year’s hamstring injury wrecked her Olympics.

Max Burgin

The 20-year-old is the fastest man over 800m this year after running one minute 43.52 in Finland in June.

It was the fourth fastest British 800m of all time, with Burgin having missed the Olympics through injury and making up for lost time ahead of his major championships debut.

Keely Hodgkinson

Last year’s rising star is now a global force who has maintained her momentum following a stunning breakthrough.

Her 800m Olympic silver from Tokyo last summer marks her as another genuine medal contender in Eugene. Yet she will likely have to get past Athing Mu – who beat her to gold in Japan – and Kenya’s Mary Moraa, who edged her in Stockholm last month for victory.

Reece Prescod

Reece Prescod ran a personal best in May (Isaac Parkin/PA)
(PA Wire)

The sprinter is on the comeback trail after admitting he had let himself slip last year. A personal best of 9.93 seconds in Ostrava in May showed he has the pace to threaten Linford Christie’s 100m British record, but he will need to pull out three excellent races to challenge Christian Coleman and Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs.

Laura Muir

Recommended

Off the back of last year’s Olympic silver medal in the 1500m the Scot comes into the Championships confident and ready to add to her medal collection.

She has been bullish ahead of Friday’s opening round and has targeted a podium finish but Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon remains the woman to beat.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in