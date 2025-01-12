Buffalo Bills bounce back to beat Denver Broncos and progress in NFL play-offs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Buffalo Bills recovered from an early deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 31-7 and advance to the divisional round of the NFL play-offs.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw a touchdown pass to Troy Franklin on the first drive of the game but that was as good as it got for the Broncos, who failed to score another point.

The Bills were restricted to a Tyler Bass field goal when their first drive stalled in the red zone, but James Cook’s five-yard touchdown run gave the home side a lead they never looked likely to relinquish.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Ty Johnson on fourth and one and also connected with Curtis Samuel for a 55-yard score early in the fourth quarter to put the result beyond doubt.

“I’ve been saying all year long that Ty Johnson is the best third-down back in football,” Allen told CBS.

“The things he’s able to do for us, the way we communicate; the pass game, blocking, running the ball – he does it all.

“I’m so happy for him, so proud of him. He made a heck of a play. It was fourth down, no point in holding it and taking a sack there… just gave him a chance.”

The Bills will face Baltimore in the divisional round, a fixture won 35-10 by the Ravens in the regular season.

“They got after us earlier this year, so we’ve got a lot of film to watch,” Allen added.

“It’s a great team with a great quarterback obviously with Lamar (Jackson). He’s one of the most dynamic, if not the most dynamic quarterback in the league.

“He’s so fun to watch but I’ll be watching their defence this week. That’s our focus.”