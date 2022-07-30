✕ Close Queen's Baton reaches Birmingham on eve of Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Commonwealth Games is underway after a memorable opening day of action in Birmingham. Day two is set to be even bigger, with 23 gold medals on offer and a schedule highlighted by Adam Peaty returning to the pool and England going for gold in the gymnastics women’s team final. The men, led by the inspired Joe Fraser, delivered a dominant gold medal in the team final on Friday night with today’s hopes being carried by the likes of Claudia Fragapane and Alice Kinsella. England won two gold medals on the opening day, with Alex Yee claiming the first for Team England in Birmingham despite a confusing finish.

The men’s and women’s marathons kicked off the schedule on Saturday - as Victor Kiplangat and Jessica Stenson took gold, while England’s Johnboy Smith took advantage of a David Weir puncture in the men’s wheelchair marathon - before the second day of track cycling gets underway in the velodrome. Laura Kenny helped England to team pursuit bronze alongside Josie Knight, Maddie Leech and Sophie Lewis yesterday while today, Jack Carlin takes on Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer in the pursuit of gold.

There are also set to be intense rivalries in the pool, with England’s Tom Dean going up against Scotland’s Duncan Scott for the first of potentially six times at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Elsewhere, England begin their T20 cricket campaign against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston while the rugby sevens heats up with the quarter-finals and semi-finals later this evening after the group stage was completed this morning. Follow all the latest updates from the Commonwealth Games below: