Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Netball updates as England beat Malawi on day two in Birmingham
Follow the latest updates from day two of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
The 2022 Commonwealth Games is underway after a memorable opening day of action in Birmingham. Day two is set to be even bigger, with 23 gold medals on offer and a schedule highlighted by Adam Peaty returning to the pool and England going for gold in the gymnastics women’s team final. The men, led by the inspired Joe Fraser, delivered a dominant gold medal in the team final on Friday night with today’s hopes being carried by the likes of Claudia Fragapane and Alice Kinsella. England won two gold medals on the opening day, with Alex Yee claiming the first for Team England in Birmingham despite a confusing finish.
The men’s and women’s marathons kicked off the schedule on Saturday - as Victor Kiplangat and Jessica Stenson took gold, while England’s Johnboy Smith took advantage of a David Weir puncture in the men’s wheelchair marathon - before the second day of track cycling gets underway in the velodrome. Laura Kenny helped England to team pursuit bronze alongside Josie Knight, Maddie Leech and Sophie Lewis yesterday while today, Jack Carlin takes on Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer in the pursuit of gold.
There are also set to be intense rivalries in the pool, with England’s Tom Dean going up against Scotland’s Duncan Scott for the first of potentially six times at this year’s Commonwealth Games.
Elsewhere, England begin their T20 cricket campaign against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston while the rugby sevens heats up with the quarter-finals and semi-finals later this evening after the group stage was completed this morning. Follow all the latest updates from the Commonwealth Games below:
Adam Peaty cruises into 100m breaststroke semi-finals on injury return
Adam Peaty shook off a few nerves on his return from injury to top the timesheet in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke heats and cruise into Saturday night’s semi-finals.
Peaty missed last month’s World Championship after fracturing a bone in his foot in a freak training accident in May, but he showed no persisting issues in his first outing at the Commonwealth Games.
He clocked 59.92 seconds – the only swimmer to breach the one-minute barrier – to win his heat and is well poised to claim a hat-trick of titles in his favoured event after prevailing in 2014 and 2018.
Adam Peaty cruises into 100m breaststroke semi-finals on injury return
‘It’s blown the cobwebs out,’ said Peaty after qualifying fastest for the semi-finals
England’s Johnboy Smith capitalises on David Weir puncture to claim wheelchair marathon gold
Johnboy Smith had no interest in reading the script as he took advantage of David Weir’s woes to claim wheelchair marathon gold at the Commonwealth Games.
On a twisting turning circuit around Birmingham, which included a series of punishing climbs, six-time Paralympic champion Weir looked to be coasting to victory.
But an untimely puncture allowed Smith to catch him with just six miles remaining, upgrading the silver medal he won four years ago on the Gold Coast.
Johnboy Smith capitalises on David Weir puncture to claim wheelchair marathon gold
Smith admitted that he had been dropped by Weir but was in the right place to take advantage of the six-time Paralympic champion’s untimely puncture
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Upcoming schedule
After that England victory in the netball, a reminder of some of the things we’ve got coming up for the rest of today. Some big events to stay across.
Track cycling - medal races from 4pm including 3000m women’s individual pursuit
Hockey - Women’s pool matches - England v Ghana - 4pm; India vs Wales - 7pm; New Zealand vs Scotland - 9pm
Cricket - England vs Sri Lanka - 6pm
Gymnastics - women’s team final, final subdivision - 7pm
Swimming - finals from 7pm including Duncan Scott vs Tom Dean in 200m free final at 7.43pm; Adam Peaty in 100m breaststroke semi-final at 8.03pm; Duncan Scott in 400IM final at 8.49pm
Rugby Sevens - men’s QFs & women’s SFs from 7.42pm, including Fiji vs Scotland at 8.26pm
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Netball
FULL-TIME: England 66-41 Malawi
All over at the NEC Arena and it was a convincing win for England in the end. 25 goals was the margin of victory and Eleanor Cardwell was incredibly impressive as goal attack.
The reigning champions have started their title defence in style with two big victories.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Netball
England 58-37 Malawi
England have shown flashes of their first-half brilliance in this final quarter and started to extend their lead once again. Up to 21 goals with seven minutes remaining.
The Roses will cruise to victory and it’s been a solid performance, generally. Can they finish in style?
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Beach Volleyball
England 21-10, 21-12 Tuvalu
It’s victory in the opening game of the beach volleyball competition for England. English twins Javier and Joaquin Bello were given a slight scare in the middle of the second set as Tuvalu closed the gap but they triumphed 21-10, 21-12 in the end.
A perfect start to their tournament.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Netball
England 48-33 Malawi
A really impressive third quarter from Malawi who tie England 13-13 over that 15 minutes. It means England’s lead remains at 15 goals - they’re going to win this match but can they finish strongly?
Eleanor Cardwell re-entering the fray for the fourth quarter it seems.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Netball
England 42-28 Malawi
The third quarter isn’t going quite as swimmingly for England at the NEC Arena. Malawi have been far more consistent and a number of substitutions have made the Roses a little more disjointed.
Centre Laura Malcolm and goal attack Helen Housby not looking as slick as the starting combination of Jade Clarke and Eleanor Cardwell. The underdogs have closed the gap, although they still trail by 14 goals with 6:30 left to play in the third.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Beach Volleyball
An update from the beach volleyball? Why not!
It’s taking place at Smithfield (yes the site of the market) and England are opening things up in the preliminary round against Tuvalu.
Twins Javier and Joaquin Bello are representing Team England - the 22-year-olds were born in Madrid before moving to England when they were 10. They now train in Wandsworth on sand that was used for the beach volleyball venue at London 2012.
They’ve made a good start against the Pacific island nation, winning the first set 21-10 and now leading 11-6 in the second.
Medal hopes over for England’s men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams
England’s rugby sevens teams crashed out of medal contention on the second day of competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Both the men’s and women’s sides were well beaten by New Zealand, confirming their relegation to placement matches for the remainder of the tournament.
England women lost 38-7 and the men went down 20-0, following a stuttering start on Saturday when they had suffered pivotal losses to Canada and Samoa respectively.
It brought a disappointing end to their host tournament for two teams who clinched bronze medals at the previous Games on the Gold Coast in 2018.
Medal hopes over for England’s men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams
Both side’s were well beaten by New Zealand on Saturday
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies