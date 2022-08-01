Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Updates from day 4 as as Laura Kenny wins 10km cycling scratch race
The 2022 Commonwealth Games continues today with 28 gold medals up for grabs across a variety of sports. England’s Adam Peaty returned to the pool for the 50m breaststroke heats and set the fastest time to qualify for the next round. It was a fine response from Peaty after missing out on the medals in yesterday’s 100m finals.
Chris Murray won England’s first gold medal of the day with a fantastic performance in the men’s 81kg weightlifting. He set a new games record by lifting 325kg to edge out Australia’s Kyle Bruce who failed in his final 183kg attempt to finish second behind the Englishman. In the lawn bowls England first defeated Wales before clinging on to win gold by beating Australia 14-12 in the final of the men’s triple.
England and Scotland set the arena alight for the gymnastics. Jake Jarman added an individual floor gold to his team and all-around medals before Joe Fraser smashed his pommel horse routine to win gold ahead of Northern Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan - the reigning Commonwealth champion. Shannon Archer also made history in women’s vault as she finished with a bronze earning Scotland their first ever medal in artistic gymnastics.
Matt Walls ‘pretty banged up’ after terrifying Commonwealth Games crash
English cyclist Matt Walls says he is “pretty banged up” but otherwise okay after his terrifying crash at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
The Olympic omnium champion received treatment for more than 40 minutes at the Lee Valley VeloPark before being taken away by ambulance, with spectators also hurt after he and his bike had come over the top of the barriers on the high banking of the corner.
Team England confirmed Walls was “alert and talking” and given immediate medical attention in hospital before the 24-year-old later confirmed he had avoided serious injury.
Walls crashed over the railings and into the crowd at the Lee Valley VeloPark on Sunday
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Judo
Who will win the all-England affair in the -60kg Judo final?
2014 Commonwealth champion Ashley McKenzie faces Sam Hall for the gold medal. McKenzie takes it!
A second waza-ari for the 33-year-old and victory is confirmed by ippon (combined techniques). McKenzie is the Commonwealth champion once more with his friend taking the silver.
Josh Kerr: Commonwealth Games stadium an absolute blessing for British athletes
As Jake Wightman tilted back in disbelief, Josh Kerr soon arrived, shaking his teammate from the red-hot Eugene track into a new reality as world 1,500m champion.
A breathtaking dash home from 200m out saw the Scot take down Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in a tactical masterpiece to snatch gold. Kerr had lined up just four minutes earlier brimming with confidence as his golden sunglasses repelled the glare of the Oregon flood lights and the Tokyo bronze medalist’s look was complete with an impeccably trimmed hair and beard combination.
There was immense belief that Kerr could upgrade the bronze seized in Tokyo a year earlier, but instead he crossed the line barely a second behind Wightman in fifth place (3:30.60), roles reversed from a year earlier when his teammate languished back in 10th. His subsequent actions revealed the character and Team GB’s tight bond.
Exclusive interview: The Scot hopes to bounce back from fifth in the World Championships in pursuit of another medal after Olympic bronze last year, with the Alexander Stadium set to host the athletics at the Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Track cycling
The final track race of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is the men’s 40km points race. There are 66 laps to go with England’s Oli Wood currently in the silver medal position three points behind New Zealand’s Aaron Gate.
Karl Matchett will take you through the end of this race as well as all the medal action from the swimming later tonight.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Track cycling
Have a watch and a listen to Laura Kenny’s post-race interview after she won the gold medal in the women’s 10km scratch race. It’s worth it:
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Track cycling
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Men’s hockey
It ends in a draw!
England’s men can’t push for a winner but a thrilling eight-goal match comes to an end in Pool B and they remain undefeated after coming back from 3-0 and 4-1 down against India.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Judo
England have a medal in the Judo courtesy of Amy Platten!
The 21-year-old was seeded third in the competition and flattened opponent, Harriet Bonface of Malawi, in 14 seconds to win by ippon at the Coventry Arena.
The crowd give her a massive cheer and her team congratulate her with huge hugs.
She’s a Commonwealth bronze medallist.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Men’s hockey
Incredible! Sam Ward hits the byeline and pulls the ball back to Nick Bandurak who taps in to give England an equaliser against India.
It’s 4-4 now and they have seven minutes to find a winner against nine men. Can they do it?
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Men’s hockey
England are fighting hard in the men’s Pool B match against India. At one stage they were 4-1 down but two quick goals - including an unbelievable solo effort from Phil Roper - keeps them in with a chance of victory.
10 minutes to go and India are a player down as well.
