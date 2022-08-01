✕ Close Commonwealth Games: Matt Walls involved in major crash at track cycling

The 2022 Commonwealth Games continues today with 28 gold medals up for grabs across a variety of sports. England’s Adam Peaty returned to the pool for the 50m breaststroke heats and set the fastest time to qualify for the next round. It was a fine response from Peaty after missing out on the medals in yesterday’s 100m finals.

Chris Murray won England’s first gold medal of the day with a fantastic performance in the men’s 81kg weightlifting. He set a new games record by lifting 325kg to edge out Australia’s Kyle Bruce who failed in his final 183kg attempt to finish second behind the Englishman. In the lawn bowls England first defeated Wales before clinging on to win gold by beating Australia 14-12 in the final of the men’s triple.

England and Scotland set the arena alight for the gymnastics. Jake Jarman added an individual floor gold to his team and all-around medals before Joe Fraser smashed his pommel horse routine to win gold ahead of Northern Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan - the reigning Commonwealth champion. Shannon Archer also made history in women’s vault as she finished with a bronze earning Scotland their first ever medal in artistic gymnastics.

Follow all the latest updates from the Commonwealth Games below: