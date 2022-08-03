✕ Close Ashley McKenzie describes how he won judo gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

Day six of the Commonwealth Games sees England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson continue her run for heptathlon gold which will conclude on the track this evening. The reigning Commonwealth champion goes into day two with a 109-point lead, but faces stiff competition from team-mate Holly Mills among others.

Emily Campbell also bids for a gold medal in the women’s weightlifting. The 28-year-old shot to fame when she claimed the Olympic silver medal in the women’s 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics after also taking Commonwealth bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago. She is the reigning European champion and a favourite for the gold medal on her home stage.

Elsewhere, Evie Richards is vying for the mountain bike title which would be an upgrade on the silver medal she won in 2018 but may be hindered from months of back problems and a recent spell with Covid. On track, Daryll Neita is set for a 100 metres final showdown with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica in one of the most intriguing face-offs of the Games while in the pool England will look to Tokyo champion Reece Dunn in the S14 200m freestyle, world champion Ben Proud in the men’s 50m free, and the men’s medley relay with Scotland represented by Tokyo silver medallist Duncan Scott in the men’s 200m individual medley.

Follow all the live updates from the 2022 Commonwealth Games: