Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Evie Richards wins mountain bike gold as Emily Campbell competes in weightlifting
Follow the latest updates from day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Day six of the Commonwealth Games sees England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson continue her run for heptathlon gold which will conclude on the track this evening. The reigning Commonwealth champion goes into day two with a 109-point lead, but faces stiff competition from team-mate Holly Mills among others.
Emily Campbell also bids for a gold medal in the women’s weightlifting. The 28-year-old shot to fame when she claimed the Olympic silver medal in the women’s 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics after also taking Commonwealth bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago. She is the reigning European champion and a favourite for the gold medal on her home stage.
Elsewhere, Evie Richards is vying for the mountain bike title which would be an upgrade on the silver medal she won in 2018 but may be hindered from months of back problems and a recent spell with Covid. On track, Daryll Neita is set for a 100 metres final showdown with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica in one of the most intriguing face-offs of the Games while in the pool England will look to Tokyo champion Reece Dunn in the S14 200m freestyle, world champion Ben Proud in the men’s 50m free, and the men’s medley relay with Scotland represented by Tokyo silver medallist Duncan Scott in the men’s 200m individual medley.
Follow all the live updates from the 2022 Commonwealth Games:
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Weightlifting
The clean & jerk section of the women’s +87kg is well underway with Emily Campbell and Samoa’s Feagaiga Stower in the best positions to fight for gold.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Boxing
Scotland are on fire inside the boxing ring.
Sean Lazzerini takes victory in his quarter-final and with it all three Scottish hopefuls are guaranteed bronze medals, all that needs deciding is the colour.
Lazzerini will go for gold alongside Reese Lynch and Sam Hickey.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson retains heptathlon lead with two events remaining
Katarina Johnson-Thompson holds onto a slim lead as she tries to retain her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title.
The defending champion is 122 points ahead of compatriot Jade O’Dowda after the long jump on Wednesday morning in Birmingham.
O’Dowda posted a leap of 6.52m to earn 1014 points compared to Johnson-Thompson’s best effort of 6.33m.
It means Johnson-Thompson maintains a slender advantage ahead of the javelin, one of her weaker events, and the final 800m on Wednesday evening.
Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor is in second following the long jump on Wednesday morning.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Weightlifting
Samoa’s Feagaiga Stowers is the main challenger to Emily Campbell. She recovers to lift 121kg on her second attempt and matches Emily Campbell’s weight.
Campbell has another lift left in the snatch and asks for 124kg on the bar and makes it look like a feather pillow.
Incredible scenes.
Three successful lifts in the snatch means Campbell goes into the clean & jerk top of the pile.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Mountain biking
Evie Richards wins gold! She led from the start, extended her lead and after a slight slip stormed home to add the Commonwealth title to her impressive CV.
Her time is 1:34:59.
Australia’s Zoe Cuthbert is going to take silver, with Candice Lill finishing third for bronze.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Weightlifting
Wow. A new Commonwealth Games record for Emily Campbell who ups the weight and lifts 121kg!
Campbell is cruising out there and is miles ahead now.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Weightlifting
England’s Emily Campbell receives a huge roar as she steps up for her first lift. She is the second to last competitor to go and is bidding to lift 117kg which would put her in first place.
Canada’s Emma Frieson currently leads the way on 106kg but not for long.
A confident lift from Campbell sees her storm into the lead.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Mountain biking
Evie Richards here’s the bell as she begins the final lap of the women’s cross country mountain biking event. Zoe Cuthbert is out on her own in second place but she’s dropped further behind.
There’s a 41 second gap between first and second with Candice Lill of South Africa in third and Isla Short from Scotland fourth.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Mountain biking
That crash for Richards seems to have injected a bit of adrenaline into the world champion who ups her tempo for the sixth lap and increases her lead back to 33 seconds.
That’s a decent chunk of time especially if the chasing pair of Zoe Cuthbert and Candice Lill decide that the gold medal is out of reach.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Mountain biking
Evie Richard’s slips on a tight, slippery corner over the grass and comes off the bike. She manages to hold on and remount quickly but that’s going to cost her some time.
It does. She’s only 26 second ahead now.
Zoe Cuthbert of Australia is currently in the silver medal position after confidently making her way through the pack. Two laps to go.
