Commonwealth Games opening ceremony LIVE: Latest updates as Birmingham 2022 begins
Follow all the latest updates from Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium as the 2022 Commonwealth Games get under way
The 2022 Commonwealth Games begin in Birmingham tonight with the opening ceremony at the redeveloped Alexander Stadium, which will play host to athletics when it starts next week.
Just over 10 years on from the memorable opening ceremony to the London Olympics, the creative team behind the show are expected to highlight the talent and diversity of the West Midlands in a performance that will be around three hours long. At its heart will be the Parade of Nations, as participating athletes from countries across the Commonwealth walk into the stadium under their flag. Diver Jack Laugher and weightlifter Emily Campbell have been chosen as the flag bearers for the host nation, England.
More than 5,000 athletes will compete across 20 different sports for 280 gold medals over the next 10 days. These Games will be the first global multi-sport event to have more women’s medals than men’s, and will see the biggest integrated programme of para-sport yet.
Follow all the latest updates from the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony below.
Commonwealth Games schedule: Birmingham 2022 dates and time
The Commonwealth Games start on 28th July and run through to 8th August, with Birmingham this year’s host city.
The Alexander Stadium, which will host the athletics, kicks things off on Thursday 28th July at 7pm for the opening ceremony.
It will be complimented by Arena Birmingham for gymnastics, Edgbaston for the cricket, Smithfield for basketball and beach volleyball, while Sutton Park with host the triathlon.
Other venues include University of Birmingham for hockey and squash. There are more areas of the West Midlands which will help support the Games, plus Lee Valley VeloPark down in London will host the cycling.
Here’s everything you need to know about Birmingham 2022:
Commonwealth Games schedule, dates and time for Birmingham 2022
The Games are back after four years since Gold Coast 2018
How to buy Birmingham 2022 tickets
Tickets for the Commonwealth Games 2022 are selling fast with Birmingham set to host this summer’s championships. With such a variety of sports and action all day across 11 days, there is something for everybody.
After the Games in Gold Coast four years ago, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be keen to thrive given the home support available and reduced travel for the home nations.
Where can I buy tickets?
Tickets for the Commonwealth Games are currently on sale at Birmingham2022.com. While the official resale site can be found here for those unable to now attend.
The prices vary depending on the five ticket categories for each event with category A the most expensive and category E tickets the least expensive.
Tickets for the opening ceremony are priced at £22 to £290.
What to expect from the Opening Ceremony?
Tonight, Sir Lenny Henry, Shazia Mirza, Joe Lycett, Noreen Khan and Tej Dhutia will be the official region announcers at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony.
All the announcers hail from the West Midlands and will introduce the six Commonwealth Regions taking part in the games: Asia, Oceania and Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas.
Infamous drag queen and star of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Ginny Lemon, will also make a dazzling aerial performance at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium with the Ceremony marking the formal opening of the Games.
The Ceremony will be performed to a live audience of over 30,000 people and broadcast to a global television audience of over one billion, welcoming and assembling this year’s athletes with a theatrical narrative exploring the rich and diverse history, culture and identity of Birmingham and the West Midlands.
Commonwealth Games medal winners Tom Daley OBE, Kim Daybell, Max Whitlock MBE, Galal Yafai and Alex Danson-Bennett MBE will also make appearances as official Batonbearers - carrying the Queen’s Baton for its final steps to mark the opening of the event.
The Opening Ceremony signals the start of 11 days of spectacular sport, with 4,500 of the Commonwealth’s finest athletes competing across 19 sports and eight para sports, in the largest event ever to be staged in the West Midlands region.
The Closing Ceremony will take place on Monday 8th August at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium in a further celebration of the Commonwealth Games and its 2022 host region.
Tom Daley condemns homophobia in Commonwealth on eve of Birmingham 2022
Tom Daley has condemned homophobia across Commonwealth nations on the eve of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday.
Homosexuality is a criminal offence in 35 of the 56 nations that make up the Commonwealth, with many still enforcing colonial-era laws from the British empire. Punishments include whipping, life imprisonment and death penalty.
As part of a BBC documentary to be aired next month, Olympic champion Daley travelled to some of the Commonwealth’s most homophobic countries to highlight the discrimination faced by the LGBT+ community.
Tom Daley condemns homophobia in Commonwealth on eve of Birmingham 2022
Homosexuality is a criminal offence in 35 of the 56 nations that make up the Commonwealth
Adele Nicoll hoping to complete unique double at Commonwealth Games
Welsh shot putter Adele Nicoll is hoping to celebrate competing at the Winter Olympics and Commonwealth Games in the same year with a medal at Birmingham 2022.
Just over five months ago Nicoll was part of the Great Britain bobsleigh team at the Winter Olympics, having lost around 16 kilogrammes to secure a place at Beijing.
Nicoll returned from China to focus on athletics and last month added British Championships shot put gold to the bobsleigh World Cup silver medal she won in January.
“I’ve never wanted to be normal,” Nicoll told the PA news agency ahead of making her Commonwealth Games debut after missing out on selection for Glasgow 2014 and the Gold Coast four years ago.
Adele Nicoll hoping to complete unique double at Commonwealth Games
The Welsh shot putter was part of the Great Britain bobsleigh team at the Winter Olympics
Craig Bowler: The athlete using Commonwealth Games stage to urge men to talk
There is a lot of talk about journeys at the Commonwealth Games. St Helena’s used to take 11 days by land, sea, and air, though a new airstrip in Jamestown has ruined the romance of that. But the most winding road to Birmingham has been taken by a former brickie from just down the M40 in Buckinghamshire.
However, Craig Bowler is not just looking to become the first bowler named Bowler to win a bowls medal. He is the first Team England athlete in action, as 11 days of sport gets under way in Birmingham, a remarkable story that comes full circle on the manicured lawns of Victoria Park.
A few weeks ago, the 43-year-old went back to the place where he tried to take his life 15 years ago.
Craig Bowler: The athlete using Commonwealth Games stage to urge men to talk
Craig Bowler lost three limbs trying to take his own life in 2007 after bottling up his emotions. Now he is at Birmingham 2022 to win gold and spread an important message
No friendly games as Britain’s best fight for their futures in Birmingham
The Commonwealth Games boxing tournament starts on Friday in Birmingham and leads directly to the Paris Olympics in 2024 for all of the English, Welsh and Scottish boxers.
On the Gold Coast four years ago, four of Great Britain’s medal winners from Tokyo, won gold medals; Galal Yafai, Pat McCormack, Frazer Clarke and Lauren Price are now lost to the professional game.
The GB boxers are in transition and that is why the Birmingham event is so important. Every single one of England’s boxers from the Gold Coast have now turned professional.
It’s not quite the same for the Indian and the Australian boxing squads. The Indians are now, unofficially and arguably, the best boxing team in the Commonwealth.
No friendly games as Britain’s best fight for their futures in Birmingham
A total of 31 boxers from England, Scotland and Wales will weigh in at the Commonwealth Games with medals and a lot more to fight for
Ones to watch: Rosie Eccles
Athletes from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be among those competing in more than 20 sports at venues across Birmingham and the surrounding area. Here we pick out four home grown names to watch out for.
Chepstow fighter Eccles claimed silver in the 69 kilogrammes category four years ago behind England’s Sandy Ryan and is back for another shot.
The 25-year-old feared for her career because of nerve damage and missed out on qualification for the Tokyo Olympics but has high hopes for Birmingham.
Ones to watch: Alex Yee
Athletes from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be among those competing in more than 20 sports at venues across Birmingham and the surrounding area. Here we pick out four home grown names to watch out for.
Yee announced himself as the successor to Alistair Brownlee by winning silver in the individual triathlon in Tokyo and gold as part of the mixed team relay.
England will have high hopes again in the latter while Yee is likely to vie with New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde for gold in the individual race.
Ones to watch: Rhys McClenaghan
Athletes from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be among those competing in more than 20 sports at venues across Birmingham and the surrounding area. Here we pick out four home grown names to watch out for.
Gymnast McClenaghan won Northern Ireland’s only gold medal in Gold Coast four years ago on the pommel horse, pipping Max Whitlock.
Whitlock is absent this time, and McClenaghan also looked set to miss out having been banned because he had represented Ireland, but that has now been overturned.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies