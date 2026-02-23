England vs Pakistan tips

The T20 World Cup Super 8s are in full swing and England could go a long way towards semi-finals qualification if they can beat Pakistan. I’m taking a look at the top bets using the best odds from betting sites for Tuesday’s match.

The Harry Brook bandwagon continues to roll on in Pallekele on Tuesday, when his England team meet the mercurial Pakistan, with a place in the semi-finals more or less assured if England can ‘do the business’.

This is a really tricky match to predict, I think, because we don’t know what the weather will be like and we are considering two teams capable of beating anyone on their day but also capable of producing pretty seismic troughs in performance at times too.

Look, for example, at how India dismantled Pakistan last week in their Group A match and how England have managed to overcome their own flaws, losing to West Indies and just getting home against Nepal in the opening match… and then there was Sunday’s performance with the bat against Sri Lanka.

Fortunately, England’s bowling has been better, enabling them to beat the Sri Lankans easily as it turned out, plus of course Sam Curran holding his nerve in that first game.

As for Pakistan, I’ve commentated on a couple of their games including that India match when they were woeful with the bat. It’s pretty clear on paper that England are a better batting side than Tuesday’s opponents, even if they’ve not produced an innings commensurate with their talent.

England’s problems are again most likely to come to the surface with bat in hand. Their record against spin is not an enviable one and Pakistan possess plenty of those in opposition. They’ve already played six of those in one match in this competition and you’d have to think they’ll be armoured with plenty of ‘tweak’ here.

World T20 England vs Pakistan tips: England to edge tight game

I’m going with England to win this match but given Pakistan’s excellent spin options, not least Usman Tariq and Shadab Khan, it might be a nervy one. Overall, I think there will be enough in England’s batting to get them to the sort of score that will really challenge their opponents, or if chasing, they have the depth to keep going at it and for enough people to come off.

World T20 England vs Pakistan tip 1: England to win – 2pts win @ 4/6 (Betfred)

England vs Pakistan prediction: Bethell to grow into tournament

Pitch-wise, scores in Pallekele over time suggest it is a batting deck in this format which England will be glad about. One player who really is growing into international cricket is Jacob Bethell.

The Warwickshire man plays spin at least as well as most of his teammates and he looks an attractive price to be the top scorer on the day at 15/2 on betting apps.

World T20 England vs Pakistan tip 2: Top batter: Jacob Bethell – 1pt win at 15/2 (Unibet)

England vs Pakistan: Openers to get England off to strong start

While on with batting, I think England hold the aces up top with Jos Buttler and Phil Salt. The latter has been in fine form, while the former – a great of this format – has not.

However, together, I’d have the pair of them to better Pakistan’s opening partnership seven or eight times out of ten. Sahibzada Farhan has had a good World Cup for Pakistan but has yet to produce the goods against a tier one team.

World T20 England vs Pakistan tip 3: Highest opening partnership: England – 2pts win @ 17/20 (Betway)

England vs Pakistan betting: Brook and company to deliver most maximums

Again, I think England has more firepower in this department and should come out on top across the 20 overs.

World T20 England vs Pakistan tip 4: Team to score most 6s: England – 2pts win @ 8/15 (Betway)

