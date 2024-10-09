Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Joe Root overhauls Sir Alastair Cook to become England’s record Test run scorer

Root passed Cook’s mark of 12,472 runs on day three of England’s first Test against Pakistan.

Rory Dollard
Wednesday 09 October 2024 07:57 BST
Joe Root on his way to becoming England’s record Test run scorer (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Joe Root on his way to becoming England’s record Test run scorer (Anjum Naveed/AP) (AP)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Joe Root has overhauled Sir Alastair Cook as England’s record run scorer in Test cricket, passing his former captain’s mark of 12,472 on day three of the series opener against Pakistan.

Root arrived in the country needing 71 to take top spot and got there in his first innings, seizing a crown he has long been destined for in typically assured fashion on the third morning in Multan.

The 33-year-old assumed the mantle with a check drive for four off Aamer Jamal, moving fifth on the all-time list in his 147th Test appearance – 14 fewer than Cook managed before his retirement in 2018.

The moment was marked in low-key fashion, unnoticed by the local fans and toasted by nothing more extravagant that a touch of gloves with batting partner Ben Duckett and a pat on the shoulder.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in