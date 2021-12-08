✕ Close "Shame he won't be out there" Cummins on Anderson missing Ashes opener at Gabba

Follow live coverage as England and Australia begin the Ashes with the first Test in Brisbane.

England won the toss and elected to bat, but were all out before tea time on day one with a dreary total of 147.

Australia's Pat Cummins claimed a 5-ver for 38 on his Test captaincy debut, which began with overseeing a complete collapse of England’s top order — stumbling to 29-4.

There was a brief rally led by Haseeb Hameed and Ollie Pope to go in to lunch on 59. But the second session started as badly as the first, and though Jos Buttler offering a fighting 39 it was ultimately undone as England’s last four wickets amounted to just 35 runs.

The Aussies were set to begin their batting innings after tea but with ominous clouds overhead, the covers are on at the Gabba pitch. A storm seemed to have formed over Brisbane, threatening to end the day prematurely.

Follow all the latest updates: