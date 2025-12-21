Australia win Ashes as England fall short in record chase

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s Ashes dreams were snuffed out as they succumbed to an 82-run defeat in Adelaide, where an injury to Nathan Lyon gave them hope of pulling off a miracle.

Australia followed wins at Perth and Brisbane with an unexpectedly nervy fifth-day success in the third Test, ringing up an unassailable 3-0 lead after just 11 days of cricket.

For England, a spirited attempt to chase down a gargantuan target of 435 – 17 higher than the world record and 57 more than any England side have managed – was too little, too late to salvage a torrid tour. They eventually folded for 352 all out and face two dead rubbers in the coliseums of Melbourne and Sydney.

Incredibly, they had a chance to pull of a truly great escape. Lyon, whose triple dismissal of Harry Brook, Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley looked to settled things on the fourth evening, pulled his hamstring in the field during the morning session, robbing the hosts of their biggest threat on a wearing pitch.

Jamie Smith and Will Jacks set about taking advantage, with a stand of 91 suddenly making the huge target seem achievable. But, after hitting four successive boundaries off the new ball, Smith suffered a rush of blood to the head as he chased a fifth, skying Pat Cummins into the leg-side to let an increasingly edgy Australia off the hook.

His departure for 60 could easily have ended the fightback, with England now seven down and still 150 short, but Jacks dug in again alongside Brydon Carse to keep the show on the road.

The pair clubbed together for another half-century stand as Lyon’s absence began to bite but the English habit for blinking under pressure reared its head, Jacks (47) giving away his 137-ball rearguard with a loose waft at Starc.

Another brilliant slip catch followed from Marnus Labuschagne, another area Australia have proved themselves vastly superior, and their fate was sealed.

Jofra Archer picked out deep point and last man Josh Tongue nicked off, securing a hat-trick of painful defeats for a side who arrived Down Under with real ambition.

Instead they have levelled the unwanted record of Nasser Hussain’s class of 2002-03 by surrendering the urn in the shortest number of days for a five-day, five-match series.