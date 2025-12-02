Robin Smith hailed as ‘batter ahead of his time’ following death at age of 62

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robin Smith was a “batter ahead of his time”, according to England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Richard Thompson following the former England international’s death at the age of 62.

Smith, who played 62 Tests between 1988 and 1996, died aged 62 on Monday in Australia, where he lived, his family said in a statement.

He had only recently met with the England Lions squad in Perth ahead of the first Ashes Test at the invitation of coach Andrew Flintoff.

Thompson said: “Robin Smith was a player who stood toe to toe with some of the quickest bowlers around, meeting spells of hostile fast bowling with a defiant smile and a ferocious shot.

“He did so in a way that gave England fans enormous pride, and no shortage of entertainment.

“He was a batter ahead of his time which was typified in that unforgettable unbeaten 167 from 163 balls in an ODI against Australia at Edgbaston in 1993.

“His record at Hampshire is exemplary, and he’ll be remembered rightly as a great of Hampshire CCC.

“We’re desperately sad to learn of his passing, and the thoughts of all of us in cricket are with his friends, family and loved ones.”

Born in Durban, Smith was renowned as a fearless batter against quick bowling with a punishing cut shot.

He played for Hampshire between 1982 and 2003 and made his Test debut in 1988, going on to score nine centuries with a highest score of 175.

He also played 71 one-day internationals and was part of the England team which lost the 1992 World Cup final. His international career ended in 1996.

He captained Hampshire between 1998 and 2002 and earlier helped them to Benson and Hedges Cup victories in 1988 and 1992 and the NatWest Trophy in 1991.

Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove added: “Robin Smith is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, of all time Hampshire Cricket heroes.

“He was a batsman of awesome power and control and amongst the most courageous players this club has ever seen – especially against bowling of real pace.”

Smith had recently opened up about his struggles with alcoholism and mental health.

His family said his cause of death is unknown and there will be a post-mortem investigation.

A statement read: “It is with the deepest and most profound sense of sadness and loss that we must announce the passing of Robin Arnold Smith, beloved father of Harrison and Margaux and cherished brother of Christopher.

“Robin died unexpectedly at his South Perth apartment on Monday 1st December. The cause of his death is at present unknown.

“Robin known widely as ‘The Judge’ was originally born in South Africa in 1963 to parents John and Joy and is the younger brother to Christopher (Kippy) Smith. Robin rose to fame as one of England’s most charismatic and popular players.

“A brave and dashing batsman, he excelled both for Hampshire and his adopted country collecting legions of admirers and friends along the way.

“Since his retirement from the game in 2004 his battles with alcohol and mental health have been well documented but these should not form the basis of speculation about the cause of death which will be determined at post-mortem investigation.

“This is an immensely difficult period for us all whilst we try to come to terms with our bereavement, and we would therefore much appreciate consideration for our privacy by media and cricket followers alike.”

Former Hampshire player Kevin Pietersen said he had the “fondest memories” of Smith.

He said in a post on X: “Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic loss of Robin Smith! Always have the fondest memories of The Judge!

“My heart goes out to his entire family and friendship group.”