Brendon McCullum emerges as leading contender for England Test coach – reports
The 40-year-old is said to have held talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board and is believed to be interested in the job.
Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has emerged as a leading contender to become England’s new Test coach, according to reports.
The 40-year-old is said to have held talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and is believed to be interested in the job.
McCullum, who played 101 Test matches for New Zealand, is currently in charge of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders.
The ECB interviewed for two positions last week after resolving to split the red-ball and white-ball roles following the departure of Chris Silverwood.
South African Gary Kirsten had been tipped as the early favourite.
England are scheduled to play New Zealand in a three-match Test series commencing on June 2 at Lord’s.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.