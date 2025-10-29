Charlotte Edwards defends England’s progress after World Cup semi-final humbling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlotte Edwards insisted England are making progress after dreams of Women’s Cricket World Cup glory were crushed by a woeful 125-run semi-final hammering at the hands of South Africa.

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt produced a masterclass to put her side on course for surprise victory in Guwahati, smashing 169 off 143 balls in a total of 319 for seven.

England’s opening three batters – Amy Jones, Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont – were then dismissed for ducks as the favourites wilted when faced with a record chase in a women’s knockout game.

Head coach Edwards, who succeeded the sacked Jon Lewis in April following a 16-0 Ashes drubbing in Australia, told Sky Sports: “I came into this role and I knew it wasn’t going to change overnight.

“I’ve seen some really positive things to come out of this trip and I think we’ve performed a little bit better under pressure.

“Certain moments we haven’t seized and that’s going to be an ongoing thing. But I think overall we are making progress and I think that’s the most important thing.

“But ultimately you’re defined on your results and today we’re going out of a World Cup in the semi-final stage where we were all hopeful we could really make that final.”

Aided by four wickets from spinner Sophie Ecclestone, England appeared well placed to reach a third consecutive World Cup final after reducing their opponents to 202 for six.

However, the four-time champions shipped 117 runs in a costly final 10 overs before the remarkable collapse of the top order paved the way for an upset.

In addition to Wolvaardt starring with the bat, fired-up South Africa bowler Marizanne Kapp claimed a five-for, including dismissing Jones and Knight in the first over and, later, captain Nat Sciver-Brunt for 64.

“We just didn’t hit our straps today,” said Edwards, whose side were all out for 194. “Certainly that back 10 (overs) really cost us.

“I think if we’d kept them to 280, which probably was a par score, we may have been able to chase that down, but it wasn’t to be.

“I’m incredibly proud of what the team have achieved over the last few weeks but not to play our best cricket today is disappointing and obviously that’s something we’re going to have to reflect on.

“When someone gets 160-odd and someone gets a five-for, you’re not going to be on winning side too many times.

“Wolvaardt’s innings was outstanding and Kapp’s spell of bowling, she always steps up.”

South Africa, who suffered semi-final heartache against England at the previous two World Cups, will face either holders Australia or co-hosts India on Sunday in their maiden final.

The Proteas began the competition with a 10-wicket defeat to England on October 3, an occasion when they were all out for 69.

Skipper Wolvaardt, who shared a 116-run opening partnership with Tazmin Brits, said: “This is something you dream about as a kid, getting a century in a World Cup.

“This has to be at the top of my career. To win this against such a strong bowling side.”