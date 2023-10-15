Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India are finally top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table are their third win from three games against Pakistan.

New Zealand have also won every game, but the hosts are now in top spot and destined for the semi-finals.

After a thumping eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Wednesday, with captain Rohit Sharma lead India after a match-winning knock of 131 off 84 balls, the favourites for the tournament retained their form with a big seven-wicket win over rivals Pakistan.

It means their net run rate of + 1.821 is superior to Kane Williamson’s side on +1.604, with the New Zealand skipper suffering a setback with injury.

South Africa could top both sides if they win their game in hand as their net run rate is +2.360 and therefore superior to the other two unbeaten sides in the competition.

South Africa secured a huge win in their opening fixture against Sri Lanka, and then thrashed Australia in Lucknow.

If they beat the Netherlands on Tuesday, they will claim top spot over India.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the points table, having suffered two straight losses. Both their defeats were big: they lost to Bangladesh by six wickets and by eight wickets to India.

With zero points after two matches, Afghanistan’s net run rate is -1.907.

The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led team put up 272 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs after opting to bat at against India. Indian skipper Sharma anchored his side’s chase with an extraordinary performance as he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s world record of most centuries in a World Cup.

Sharma now has seven World Cup hundreds, one more than his legendary compatriot.

The match also saw star batsman Virat Kohli remain unbeaten on 56 off 55 balls, his second consecutive half-century in the World Cup.