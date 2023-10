Cricket World Cup 2023: Full schedule, fixtures and match dates

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is underway with trophy-holders England bouncing back after an early loss to New Zealand by thrashing Bangladesh.

India are one of the favourites as tournament hosts, despite having not won the trophy for over a decade – in fact they did not make the final in either of the last two tournaments.

Their first match saw a six-wicket win over Australia, and now the hosts take on Afghanistan.

The Cricket World Cup is a unique tournament with all 10 sides playing against each other in a round-robin format with the top four sides qualifying straight into the semi-finals.

Here is the full schedule from the round-robin stage all the way to the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

Cricket World Cup 2023

Which cities will matches be held in?

Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Dharamsala, Chennai, Hyderabad

When is the Cricket World Cup final?

The final will take place on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.