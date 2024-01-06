David Warner scores 57 in his final Test innings as Australia sweep Pakistan

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Australia opener David Warner scored 57 in his final Test innings as Australia defeated Pakistan by eight wickets to complete a 3-0 series win.

Warner, 37, retired from Test cricket at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday after 112 matches, averaging 44.6 over his career with the bat.

Warner was trapped leg before with just 11 runs needed to win, leaving Marnus Labuschagne to hit the winning runs with 61 not out.

Australia were set 130 to win after they dismissed Pakistan for 115 on Saturday morning.

Pakistan’s Aamir Jamal was awarded player of the match after scoring 82 in the first innings and claiming six wickets in the first innings with the ball.

Australian captain Pat Cummins was player of the series after taking 19 wickets.

Warner will go down as one of the country’s great all-format openers with Australia yet to announce his replacement for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

He announced his retirement from ODI cricket on New Year’s Day after Australia secured the World Cup last year.

Earlier in the week, Warner issued a public plea after his cap went missing in transit from Melbourne ahead of the third Test.

The search for Warner’s “baggy green” has made headline news in Australia with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joining the calls for its return.

But he revealed it had been found in an Instagram post on Friday saying: “I’m pleased and relieved that I have got my baggy back in my hands.”