Follow live coverage as England and Australia begin the Ashes with the first Test in Brisbane.

Joe Root’s side are looking to win back the urn after Australia retained them last time out in 2019. They will begin their quest to do so without seam bowler James Anderson, however, with England’s record wicket-taker rested for the series-opener at The Gabba.

The 39-year-old seamer had been widely expected to lead the attack and trained at full intensity in the tourists’ last major practice session two days out. Rain ruined much of England’s planned warm-up programme and, with precious little breathing room between games in a congested series, Anderson will not be risked in the curtain-raiser.

Looming large in that decision is the memory of the 2019 Ashes, when he suffered a recurrence of a previous calf issue on the first morning of the first Test. That left England a man down for the remainder of the match and Anderson played no further part in the series, which was drawn 2-2.

