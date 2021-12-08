England vs Australia LIVE: Ashes cricket score and updates as England off to bad start in first Test
First Ashes Test is underway in Brisbane
Follow live coverage as England and Australia begin the Ashes with the first Test in Brisbane.
Joe Root’s side are looking to win back the urn after Australia retained them last time out in 2019. They will begin their quest to do so without seam bowler James Anderson, however, with England’s record wicket-taker rested for the series-opener at The Gabba.
The 39-year-old seamer had been widely expected to lead the attack and trained at full intensity in the tourists’ last major practice session two days out. Rain ruined much of England’s planned warm-up programme and, with precious little breathing room between games in a congested series, Anderson will not be risked in the curtain-raiser.
Looming large in that decision is the memory of the 2019 Ashes, when he suffered a recurrence of a previous calf issue on the first morning of the first Test. That left England a man down for the remainder of the match and Anderson played no further part in the series, which was drawn 2-2.
Follow all the latest updates:
England vs Australia - summary of the first Test so far
After winning the toss and planning to set a big total, England had the worst possible start to their Ashes campaign as Mitchell Starc clean bowled Rory Burns off the first delivery of the Brisbane Test.
The pressure was then on for captain Joe Root to steady the ship — but he too was dismissed for a duck. England’s top order collapsed and saw themselves at 29/4.
Things only improved a little when Haseeb Hameed and Ollie Pope showed great fighting spirit and managed to see off the first session, taking the team to lunch at 59/4.
But the Three Lions’ second session started as badly as the first, as Australia’s new captain Pat Cummins sent back opener Haseeb Hameed and leaving England on 60/5.
After Hameed’s wicket, Ollie Pope and Joe Buttler have done a good job to ensure that there have been no further setbacks. Buttler has put the Aussies under a bit pressure with his counter-attacking batting.
The England team is currently 118/6 with the second session underway.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia in Brisbane.
