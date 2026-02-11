England vs West Indies prediction

2016 anyone? Well yes, if you’re of a West Indies persuasion but perhaps not if you follow England, or your name is Ben Stokes. Carlos Brathwaite’s late onslaught in Kolkata ten years ago was one of the great sporting moments. Only in major sporting tournaments are such feats performed in a way that etches them into the memory.

A decade later, the teams face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in another vital match in their respective campaigns. The personnel have changed. Stokes and Brathwaite no longer play in T20 international matches, for example, though some remain, such as Adil Rashid and Jos Buttler.

The nations’ respective CVs have also changed. The Windies have failed to qualify for the last two 50-over World Cups, something that would have been unthinkable in days gone by. England, meanwhile, has won both that and this competition in the intervening years.

Harry Brook’s team made very heavy weather of things against Nepal in their opener, being taken to the last ball, when they had the cool head of Sam Curran to thank for getting them home.

West Indies enjoyed a smoother passage in their win against Scotland. They had Shimron Hetmyer’s 64 as the feature knock in their 182-5, before Romario Shepherd’s seam produced a fabulous 5-20, while the experienced Jason Holder took 3-30.

Now that both teams have had a run, there will be no excuses in terms of blowing off the cobwebs or refamiliarising themselves with conditions. This is it. The winners are very likely to top their group which, if nothing else, will give them some momentum going into the Super Eights, as well as perhaps giving them a slightly easier route to the semi-finals.

England vs West Indies betting preview: No mistakes from Brook and co

Both teams go into the game having won their last five completed T20 internationals in succession. There’s little between them in the history of this fixture, with England having won 19 to their opponents’ 18 since this format went professional, with one washout. England have won the last two meetings between them in World Cups, since 2016.

So, it’s going to come down to who plays well on the day. If England play to their potential, they look stronger to me, and betting sites see it that far too. However, with England there’s always a but – will they be able to produce their best? If they don’t, with all their T20 experience across the various world franchises, the men from the Caribbean will have them on toast.

I don’t think England will be as bad as they were against Nepal and I also don’t think the brilliant Adil Rashid will have quite as tough-a-time as he did at the weekend. He’s not been around for this long without coming back strongly from what was a pretty serious off day.

West Indies have Gudakesh Motie in their ranks. He’s a left-arm spinner who has caused England problems in the past and the power hitters in Harry Brook’s team could be stymied if Motie is able to use his usual guile.

England make one change, with left-arm seamer Luke Wood coming in to replace Jamie Overton and, while the Windies are yet to confirm their final XI, it seems unlikely that they’ll be switching players out of a winning side.

Team Brook is a best-priced 4/9 to win the match on betting apps, with West Indies at 2/1 and I think the bookmakers have got the correct favourites. It won’t be easy but I think that, stung into action, England will be sharper and just too strong.

England vs West Indies prediction 1: England to win – 3pts @ 4/9 (SpreadEx)

Brook can lead by example

Any bookmaker offering 10/1 about Harry Brook being the top batter in this match is running a pretty serious risk. He won’t go in up top, which of course makes it more difficult for him, but if England don’t start well or get tied down by Motie, he doesn’t need much time to make a match-winning contribution.

England vs West Indies prediction 2: Top batter (overall): Harry Brook – 1pt win @ 10/1 (10bet)

Motie may hurt six-chasing England

With his good record against England and pace taken off the ball, I think 4/1 looks potentially good value for Gudakesh Motie to emerge from this match as the top West Indies bowler.

However, Motie may find a couple of deliveries dispatched by an England team that are short-priced favourites to score the most 6s in the contest. While it’s never easy to be dogmatic in these matches, they bat so far down that I think they’re the worthy even-money favourites to win this battle.

England vs West Indies prediction 3: Top away bowler: Gudakesh Motie – 1pt win @ 33/10 (Virgin Bet)

England vs West Indies prediction 4: Most 6s: England – 2pts win @ Evens (QuinnBet)

