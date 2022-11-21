Jump to content

Surrey’s Laurie Evans ‘shocked’ after testing positive for banned substance

The T20 specialist says he does not know what caused the positive test.

Rory Dollard
Monday 21 November 2022 16:27
Surrey batter Laurie Evans has revealed he failed a doping test in August (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Surrey’s Laurie Evans has revealed he tested positive for a banned substance this summer, but insists he has no idea what caused the result.

T20 specialist Evans, who did not feature in the Brown Caps’ LV= Insurance County Championship winning side, made the announcement via a statement carried by the Professional Cricketers’ Association.

The 35-year-old wrote: “I was shocked to be told that an anti-doping sample I provided in August 2022 tested positive for trace amounts of a banned substance.

“I believe passionately in clean sport and I have never taken any banned substances. I do not know what caused the positive test, but my team and I are investigating how this could have happened and I am doing everything possible to find out.

“Due to the confidentiality of the process, I cannot say any more at this stage, but I would like to thank my family for supporting me at this very distressing time.”

Evans, who also represents Manchester Originals in The Hundred, has never played for England but has been on the fringes of selection in the past and featured in a 55-man training squad convened in 2021 during Covid regulations.

