England’s white-ball captain Harry Brook has apologised for what he has labelled an “embarrassing” incident in a night out in New Zealand just before the Ashes.

England were thrashed 4-1 by Australia in the Ashes, with defeat in Sydney prompting ECB chief executive Richard Gould to launch a formal review into the series, with player behaviour under scrutiny.

And the sense of crisis has deepened after the Daily Telegraph reported that Brook, the limited-overs skipper and vice-captain of the Test side in Australia, was embroiled in a scuffle with a nightclub bouncer on 31 October.

The tourists would go on to lose the ODI to the Black Caps the next day, falling to a damning 3-0 series defeat, with Brook scoring just six runs.

It is understood that Brook was fined £30,000 after reporting the incident to team management.

open image in gallery Brook apologised for bringing “embarrassment” to himself and the England team (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

“I want to apologise for my actions. I fully accept that my behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team,” he said in a personal statement.

“Representing England is the greatest honour of all, which I take seriously and I am deeply sorry for letting down my team-mates, coaches and supporters. I have reflected on the lessons it has taught me about responsibility, professionalism and the standards expected of those representing your country.

“I am determined to learn from this mistake and to rebuild trust through my future actions, both on and off the field. I apologise unreservedly and will work hard to ensure this does not happen again.”

The ECB followed up with its own acknowledgement of the episode, which is sure to crank up the scrutiny on the culture of the team.

open image in gallery The apology from Brook, left, came following England’s 4-1 Ashes defeat (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

It read: “We are aware of this incident and it has been dealt with through a formal and confidential ECB disciplinary process. The player involved has apologised and acknowledged their conduct fell below expectations on this occasion.”

England have already faced intense criticism over their mid-series break on the beach in Noosa – spending four days on the coastal resort in a trip some onlookers likened to “a stag do”.

Mobile phone footage of a seemingly intoxicated Ben Duckett involved in a tetchy late-night exchange with fans – one of who advised him to “get an Uber to the nets” – during the trip attracted plenty of attention and an investigation from England managing director Rob Key.

“Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol for an international cricket team is not something that I’d expect to see at any stage,” he said afterwards.

open image in gallery England managing director Rob Key has had to deal with incidents in New Zealand and Australia (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

“From everything that I’ve heard so far, they actually were pretty well behaved. Very well behaved.”

Key was also asked about the New Zealand tour, specifically unverified social media clips which purported to show Brook and Jacob Bethell out drinking on the night of October 31.

“I didn’t feel like that was worthy of formal warnings, but it was probably worthy of informal ones,” he said.

“I think that was a bit of a wake-up call actually for what they’re going into (in Australia).”