Harry Brook and Zak Crawley help Superchargers go level at top of table

Harry Brook and Zak Crawley helped Northern Superchargers beat Oval Invincibles at Headingley to move level on points with the defending champions at the top of The Hundred table.

Brook, England’s limited-overs captain, thrashed 56 off 27 balls with five sixes and three fours after Crawley’s 49 from 25 deliveries, including eight boundaries, three of which were dispatched over the rope.

Big-hitting South Africa batter David Miller cleared the boundary five times in his unbeaten 37 off only 16 balls to power the Superchargers to an imposing 198 for four, the second highest total in 2025.

Only the Invincibles have made more – with 226 against Welsh Fire last Saturday – and they thrashed 103 off only 28 balls to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over Birmingham Phoenix in midweek.

But despite all of their top-four going past 20, no one was able to kick on past 30 and another escape act always seemed implausible, even if Donovan Ferreira gave them hope with 41 off 15 deliveries.

They finished on 182 for seven to suffer just their second defeat of the season as the Superchargers, coached by former England captain Andrew Flintoff, bolstered their hopes of a top-three finish.

It was double delight for the Superchargers as Kate Cross and Alice Davidson-Richards responded to their Women’s World Cup snubs with starring roles in a seven-wicket win over the Invincibles.

Both players were overlooked by England in their 15-strong squad for the tournament in India, which starts next month, and experienced seamer Cross told the No Balls podcast her omission felt “savage”.

She took two for 16 from 20 balls as the Invincibles made 125 for six before Davidson-Richards struck nine fours in a speedy 50 as the Superchargers overhauled their target with five deliveries to spare.

Nicola Carey (25 off 15 balls) struck back-to-back fours to get the Superchargers over the line to boost their top-three prospects but defeat ends the Invincibles’ slim hopes of reaching the knockouts.

Maia Bouchier, another conspicuous absentee from England’s World Cup squad, helped Southern Brave book their spot in the women’s final after an eight-wicket triumph over London Spirit at Lord’s.

Bouchier made 43 and Laura Wolvaardt an unbeaten 56 as the Brave reeled in a target of 126 with six balls remaining as they beat the reigning champions for a seventh win from seven matches.

The Spirit’s hopes of being in the eliminator suffered a blow, having been restricted to 125 for eight. Cordelia Griffith top-scored with 44 and Charli Knott made 36 but it proved insufficient.